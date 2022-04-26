ENID, Okla. — Garfiled County commissioners approved deals with financial agencies needed for a planned expansion and renovation of the county jail before a proposed sales tax increase appears on the ballot later this year.
During a weekly meeting on Monday, Garfield County's three commissioners signed agreements with Public Finance Law Group and Municipal Finance Services.
In February, commissioners gave Garfield County Detention Facility officials the go-ahead to refine expansion plans and financial expenses.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks said the Public Finance Law Group would handle the legal aspects throughout the election process, and the Municipal Finance Services will help with financial matters such as cost estimates leading up to the election and, if the sales tax passes, with procuring and establishing proper financing.
"Both are effective concurrently, and they both will take us all the way through the entire process up to getting the financing done for the expansion," he said.
Voters would consider a tax resolution on Aug. 23.
If passed, the countywide sales tax would increase by around 0.30% — or 30 cents on every $100 spent. The county sales tax currently stands at 0.35%, with 0.25% going toward the detention facility.
GCDF has exceeded the operational capacity of 193 beds for more than 10 years and has been operating around 145% over capacity since the beginning of 2022, Crooks said.
The roughly $8.5 million proposal would add 82 beds and 16,000 square feet and renovate part of the about 45,000-square-foot building, located at 1020 S. 10th.
Crooks said the 1% cost of the two agencies' services are included in the $8.5 million, which will be refined by advisers before a June 8 resolution submission deadline for Garfield County Election Board.
Crooks said if passed, about $2.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds would be applied toward the expansion.
Since February, Crooks has been meeting with multiple Garfield County town officials and organizations regarding the proposal.
If any individual, group or organization wants more information on the expansion and renovation or would like to schedule a meeting, Crooks can be contacted by calling (580) 548-2429.
