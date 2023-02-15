GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for the upcoming special election on March 7 is approaching.
The only issue on the ballot for most people in Garfield County is a question on whether to legalize recreational use of marijuana by people 21 and older. The town of Hillsdale has a proposition.
According to a press release from the Garfield County Election Board, absentee ballot request applications must be received by GCEB no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Coulten Cue, secretary of GCEB, said in the release that absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted in several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” he said in the release. “Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail or even email.”
Voters can apply using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at GCEB or can be downloaded at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.
Cue reminded voters in the release that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.
Voters who submit their application in-person at GCEB will be asked to provide proof of identity, the release states.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact GCEB, which is located at 903 Failing Ave. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.