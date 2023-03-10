GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for Oklahoma’s next election is approaching.
The board of education and statutory municipal general election will be on April 4, 2023.
Locally, applications for absentee ballots must be received by Garfield County Election Board by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023.
Coulten Cue, election board secretary, said in a press release that absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted in several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” he said in the release. “Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail or even email.”
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at GCEB, 903 Failing, or can be downloaded at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.
In the release, Cue reminded voters that only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.
Voters who submit their application in-person at the election board will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Those with questions about absentee voting should contact election board by calling (580) 237-6016.
Election board is located at 903 Failing and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
