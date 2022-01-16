GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — This will be the last week for voters to request absentee ballots by mail before the deadline for the Feb. 8 election.
Applications must be received by the Garfield County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, according to a press release.
Absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” the release said. “Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.”
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Applications are also available at the GCEB or can be downloaded at https://oklahoma.gov/elections.
Voters can submit their own absentee ballot application, and the release states that it is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person.
For more information about absentee voting, voters can call (580) 237-6016 or email GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
The GCEB, 903 Failing Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
