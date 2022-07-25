GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — The deadline to request a absentee ballot in Garfield County for the Aug. 28 runoff election is fast approaching.
Applications must be received by Garfield County Election Board by 5 p.m. Aug.t 8.
Absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways, said Coulten Cue, Garfield County Election Board secretary.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply," he said. "Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail or even email.”
Voters can only apply for their own absentee ballot, he said. It is illegal to submit an an absentee ballot application for another person.
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp, download an application from oklahoma.gov/elections or apply in person at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Voters who submit their application in person at the election board will be asked to provide identification.
Garfield County Election Board is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the election board at (580) 237-6016 or GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
