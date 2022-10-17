Voters in Garfield County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the November 8th, 2022, General Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Coulten Cue said.
Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, October 24, Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms are also available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the County Election Board office located at 903 Failing Ave.
Cue reminds voters to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed, and returned by mail to the County Election Board.
“With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly to be counted,” Cue said.
Voters exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone. Voters who request a “physically incapacitated” ballot must have their absentee ballot affidavit witnessed by two people.
Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact Voting Service Officers in their units for absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any United States military installation or United States Embassy or Consulate. Military personnel and overseas citizens who are already registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Those who need to complete a new Voter Registration Application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program at FVAP.gov.
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing Ave. and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, please contact the Election Board at 580-237-6016 or GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For Monday night into Tuesday morning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 24 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
