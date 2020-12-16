The deadline to apply for voter registration in order to vote in the Jan. 12, 2021, special election is this Friday, Dec. 18.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Michael Frisbie said in a press release that Dec. 18 will be the last day to register or update voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Jan. 12 Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools special election and the town of Fairmont special election.
The first proposition on the ballot is a bond proposal of $2.03 million for Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools. The bond, according to Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools, will not raise taxes because of newly installed pipelines and wind turbines in the area.
The bond will go toward “constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites and levy and collect an annual tax and other taxes, taxable property and so on and so forth," Frisbie said.
The second proposition will make OG&E electric services the town of Fairmont’s main energy source for the next 25 years, giving OG&E the right to “produce, transmit and distribute electricity” in Fairmont and “to sell electricity therein for all purposes for which it may be used ... and the right to construct, maintain and operate a system of poles, wires, conduits and other facilities and equipment in, upon, across, under and over the streets, alleys, public grounds or ways in the Town for such purposes,” the sample ballot reads.
Any person who is a U.S. citizen, an Oklahoma resident and at least 18 years old can apply to become registered voters, the release said. Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration form.
For the Jan. 12 special election, the form must be brought to the election board office by 4 p.m. Friday or postmarked no later than midnight on Dec. 18, Frisbie said. Applications that come in after Dec. 18 will still be accepted and processed, but not until after Jan. 13, 2021.
Frisbie said if registered voters are concerned about COVID-19, they can apply for absentee ballots or early in-person voting. Applications for absentee ballots can be picked up at the election board office, the post office, the courthouse or online at www.elections.ok.gov. The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot is Jan. 5, 2021 for the Jan. 12 special election.
The release said that the county election board responds in writing to everyone who submits a voter registration application, either with a voter identification card or a letter that explains why the application was not approved. Frisbie said in the release that anyone who has submitted a voter registration application but hasn’t received a response within 30 days should contact the Garfield County Election Board office.
The Garfield County Election Board is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the Garfield County Election Board office, 903 Failing Ave., and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.