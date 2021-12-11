ENID, Okla. — Community members have six days left to pick a child’s name off of an Angel Tree and collect and return the gifts.
Salvation Army of Enid’s annual program, which enables donors to select a child in need and purchase gifts for them, kicked off last month. This year, there were 388 children on the Angel Trees set to receive Christmas gifts.
Of those, about 75 to 100 still were left as of Friday morning, local Capt. Amanda Brittle said.
Angel Tree locations are at Atwoods, ACB Bank in Waukomis, Old Navy, Evans Drug and Hearing Aid Center on Willow, Stride Bank and the Oakwood Mall.
Angels still are up at the Atwoods and Oakwood Mall Angel Trees, Brittle said, adding that children ages 8 to 12 are the last ones on the Angel Trees because they sometimes ask for more expensive gifts such as hoverboards or a Nintendo Switch.
“I have to remind people that this is a wish list,” Brittle said. “These are kids whose friends get those kinds of gifts for Christmas. It doesn’t occur to them to think that they can’t have those kinds of things, either, just because they’re in poverty. You can’t expect a 10-year-old not to want when another 10-year-old has. … If you can’t afford that, that’s OK. Do what you can, and that will be sufficient enough.”
Gifts need to be returned, unwrapped, to Salvation Army’s location in Oakwood Mall, located in the old Goody’s store, by 6 p.m. Dec. 17. Gift wrapping supplies can be brought, too, Brittle said.
“In the past, we’ve received wrapped presents that have not been appropriate to give to a child, so we have to be very careful and make sure we’re not handing something inappropriate to a family to give to a child,” she said. “A lot of people, though, like to provide wrapping paper and tape, which is neat because a lot of parents do enjoy wrapping presents for their kids.”
The gifts will be distributed to families starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 21, and Brittle said the public is welcome to come and help hand out presents, which allows community members to see where their donations go and, sometimes, meet the families and see the impacts the Angel Tree program has.
“We live in a world where, sometimes, you have to decide between food and shelter, or clothes or gas in your vehicle,” Brittle said. “It spills over into Christmas … so now you have a parent who has to choose between putting food on the table and keeping the electricity on or trying to get a fancy gift for their kid so the kid doesn’t think they’ve been a bad kid at Christmas. That’s the impact this makes.”
Some businesses including Chick-fil-A and Discount Tire are collecting toys for Salvation Army, and some people donate bags of toys or clothes. These donations can be used to help “fatten the bag” of Christmas gifts for children.
For any children whose angels aren’t adopted, Brittle said Salvation Army will buy the Christmas presents to meet the children’s needs and wishes, and monetary donations to Salvation Army can help purchase those gifts.
“Enid has been tremendous in stepping up and making sure that all the angels are filled and taken care of,” Brittle said. “We’re thankful for Enid and how much they care about their community.
