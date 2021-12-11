Sharon Groves looks over the angels on the Salvation Army of Enid’s Angel Tree on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Oakwood Mall. Angels Trees are located at Atwoods, ACB Bank in Waukomis, Old Navy, Evans Drug and Hearing Aid Center on Willow location, Stride Bank and Oakwood Mall, in the old Goody’s store. The deadline to pick a child’s name off an Angel Tree and return gifts is Dec. 17. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)