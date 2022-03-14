This is the last week for Oklahoma voters to request absentee ballots for the state’s Board of Education General Election on April 5.
According to a press release from the Garfield County Election Board, applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. next Monday, March 21.
Election board secretary Coulten Cue said in the release that absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot, and it’s easy to apply,” Cue said. “Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail or even email.”
Voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal at www.oklahoma.gov/elec tions/ovp. Applications are also available at the GCEB, 903 Failing, or can be downloaded at www.oklahoma.gov/elections.
Only the applicant can submit their own absentee voting applications, Cue reminded voters.
It is illegal to submit an absentee ballot application for another person, the release states. Voters who submit their application in person at the GCEB will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Voters with questions about absentee voting can contact the GCEB by calling (580) 237-6016 or emailing GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov. Offices are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.