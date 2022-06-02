Garfield County voters who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the upcoming election should apply by June 13.
According to a press release from Garfield County Election Board, the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot for the June 28 primary election is 5 p.m. Monday, June 13.
Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal by visiting www.oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms also are available on www.oklahoma.gov/elections and at the GCEB office, 903 Failing.
Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter if they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.
Coulten Cue, the county's election board secretary, reminded voters in the release to allow time for an absentee ballot to be received, completed and returned by mail.
"With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned," Cue said in the release. "Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned correctly in order to be counted."
Voters who are exempt from having an absentee ballot affidavit notarized include those who are physically incapacitated and those who care for physically incapacitated individuals who can't be left alone, according to the release. Voters who request a physically incapacitated ballot must have their absentee ballot affidavit witnesses by two people.
Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents, also are eligible for certain allowances, the release states.
Military personnel should contact voting service officers in their units for absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any U.S. military installation or U.S. embassy or consulate.
According to the release, military personnel and overseas citizens who already are registered voters in Oklahoma may apply for absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal, and those who need to complete a new voter registration application should apply through the Federal Voting Assistance Program by visiting www.FVAP.gov.
All absentee ballots must be turned into the election board by 7 p.m. on election day, the release states.
GCEB is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. People with any questions are asked to call (580) 237-6016 or email GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
