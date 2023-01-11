ENID, Okla. — The last day to apply for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 14, 2023, Enid City Commission election is Jan. 20.
Garfield County Election Board Secretary Coulten Cue said people who are U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.
Applications must be received by the election board or postmarked by midnight, Jan 20. Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted but will not be processed until after the Feb. 14 election. Applications also may be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that also is an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.
Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed. Approved voters will receive a voter identification card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. Cue said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the election board.
Registered voters who have moved to Garfield County from a different county or state will need to complete a new voter registration application to be eligible for elections in Garfield County. Anyone who has moved within the county and needs to update their address, may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or complete a voter registration application.
Voter registration applications can be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. People also may complete a form at the election board. Most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries have applications available upon request.
Garfield County Election Board is located at 903 Failing and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is (580) 237-6016, and the email is GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
Municipal elections are non-partisan. All registered Enid residents will be able to vote in the mayor's race between David Mason and Jayme Wright Latta.
There are two other Enid City Commission races. In Ward 1, incumbent commissioner Jerry Allen will face Judd Blevins. In Ward 2, incumbent Derwin Norwood will face Doug Boyle and Kyle Hockmeyer.
Sample ballots are available for the Feb. 14 election. Voters can download a sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp or pick up a copy at the Garfield County Election Board during normal business hours.
“If the OK Voter Portal indicates that you have no sample ballots available, it means you are not eligible to vote in an upcoming election," Cue said. "We recommend checking the OK Voter Portal to make sure you have an election before heading to the polls.”
Cue said sample ballots will be posted outside every precinct polling place on Election Day.
