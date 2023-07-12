Enid News & Eagle
Drummond Public Schools patrons have until 5 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, to request an absentee ballot for the Aug. 8 special election.
Absentee ballots are available to all registered voters, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested, said Shari Monsees, Garfield County Election Board secretary.
Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections.ovp. Request forms also are available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at the Garfield County Election Board Office, 903 Failing in Enid.
“With some exceptions, all absentee ballot affidavits must be notarized before being returned. Voters should give themselves plenty of time to make sure all steps have been followed and that the ballot is returned on time in order to be counted,” Monsees said.
Completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the election board by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Garfield County Election Board is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the election board at (580) 237-6016 or email GarfieldCounty@elections.ok.gov.
