Day of Kindness benefits community, local organizations

ENID, Okla. — Derwin Norwood said what touched his heart Friday was seeing the “want-to” from Enid residents.
Around 60 volunteers from Forgotten Ministries and Vance Air Force Base had gathered in near-freezing temperatures Friday to clean up areas in the Southern Heights neighborhood as part of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s annual Day of Kindness.
“They care — that’s what makes this community,” said Norwood, Enid’s Ward 2 city commissioner.
Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way, said Day of Kindness in Enid and throughout Northwest Oklahoma was a “great day” thanks to the outpouring of generosity and kindness from community members and all of the sponsors, volunteers and workers.
“There’s a lot of moving parts, and you try to coordinate with a lot of different groups that want to do good and be kind — what a blessing,” Schiedel said. “Our community is so blessed to have great people that care about others, and I feel blessed to live here in Enid and serve Northwest Oklahoma.”
Cleaning up Enid
Norwood said the Southern Heights neighborhood cleanup has occurred on Day of Kindness for two years in a row now out of “love for people” to give back to the community and to show that they care about the areas they live in.
Volunteers clean up on other days of the year, too, but Jeremiah Herrian, director of Forgotten Ministries, said with the help of Northern Oklahoma College’s baseball team Thursday and Vance personnel Friday, even more is able to get done quickly.
“We love this neighborhood … and just standing here — it just looks 10 times different than it did one year ago,” Herrian said.
Volunteers from the base just wanted to give back to the local community “that has given so much” to it, said Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance, especially because military personnel and staff there live and work amongst the community.
Acts of kindness like Friday’s cleanup event in Southern Heights, Johnson added, are important every day of the year.
“They are infectious,” he said of acts of kindness, “because people see us doing this … and they might want to go out and make a difference, too.”
Charlet Ringwald, assistant director of Main Street Enid, said a cleanup of some kind is typically organized during Day of Kindness to help keep downtown Enid beautiful, having had various groups of students from Northern Oklahoma College to help clean up and pick up trash.
This year, students with NOC’s President’s Leadership Council helped pick up trash downtown. Ringwald said Day of Kindness brings the community closer.
“We partner with lots of different organizations, so it’s really great when we see other organizations helping each other,” Ringwald said. “We have a really good network of support for a lot of our different organizations in Enid. One of the really great things about Enid is that people will step up and help each other.
Jeremy Hise, vice president of NOC Enid and President’s Leadership Council, said he has helped get students involved with Day of Kindness for a few years now, saying it’s a way for them to see what Enid has to offer and let them help a part of the community they feel is important.
“We take a lot of pride in the Enid community,” Hise said. “Enid has done a great deal for Northern Oklahoma College, so I just feel like this is a small way for us to give back, and it’s a great experience for our students to see what the community of Enid is all about.”
Lifting spirits
Residents of Burgundy House and Greenbriar Assisted Living Center enjoyed their Day of Kindness on Friday.
Students from Carver Early Childhood Center visited Greenbriar to help lift spirits there with their own acts of kindness, singing songs and passing out “kindness cards” to the residents.
The children were given craft supplies such as glitter, glue and stickers.
At Burgundy Place, 61 residents received “Kindness” carnations from United Way, and Jeanice Manning, family guide and move-in director, said they were thrilled.
“It is easy for them to get the winter blues, and the visit lifted their spirits,” Manning said.
Several members of Enid Rotary Club visited students at Fowler Early Childhood Center to read stories to them.
“I enjoyed the children, and I think they enjoyed the stories,” said Rotarian Tina Crane.
Mandy Mayberry, chief communications and engagement officer at Autry Technology Center, said she was once an English and journalism teacher, “so being in a classroom again was fun.”
‘Showing appreciation’
Representatives of Christian Church of the Covenant, University Place Christian Church and Central Christian Church wanted to show their appreciation to first responders Friday by doing an act of kindness.
The three churches actually collaborate every month to bring homemade cookies and other snacks to both Enid Fire Department and Enid Police Department, but waited this month to do it on Day of Kindness, including individual cards of appreciation to personnel.
“This is our way of simply saying, ‘Thank you very much for your service,’” said Don Johnson, a retired minister of Central Christian Church. “And nothing says ‘thank you’ like homemade cookies. … Not only our individual churches and people, but our denomination, the Disciples of Christ, feels it’s so important to say ‘thank you’ to people who make a difference.”
EPD Chief Bryan Skaggs said it means a lot to know that the local community supports the department’s efforts and the men and women who work there.
“Little acts of kindness … it’s really easy for our (police officers) to get down with all that they see, and seeing a positive — it just lifts their spirits,” Skaggs said. “This is a blessing.”
Similarly, EFD Chief Jason Currier said firefighters like to be as involved as they can — even installing, with the help of Red Cross volunteers, 100 smoke detectors for community members on Day of Kindness.
“It’s really nice to be on the receiving end,” Currier said. “Generous people like this returning that kindness means a lot to us. It ties us back into the community and makes us feel welcome and appreciated.
“Days like this, where everybody can go out and participate in stuff like this — that’s why Enid is such a great community, because it shows how people care.”
‘In the community’
Salvation Army of Enid wanted to give back to the local community, to show its appreciation for everything that is done for the nonprofit organization throughout the year.
Capt. David Brittle said serving free lunches to people out of its canteen truck on Day of Kindness is just one way to do that.
“We love to feed people and be where the people are,” Brittle said. “This way, we’re actually out in the community instead of having people come to us.”
Enid Street Outreach Services volunteers were at Our Daily Bread handing out winter clothing items to those who came by their pop-up event on Day of Kindness.
Rhonda Stevison, president of Enid SOS, said more than 60 people had come by as of 11 a.m., adding that the clothes came at a time when many people on the streets are cold.
“We’re just out here trying to make sure everybody’s warm and has coats, gloves and hats,” Stevison said. “It’s just so cold that we’re trying to make sure everyone is warm”
Stevison said it’s a “blessing to be able to help so many individuals.”
“It’s amazing just to be able to help,” Stevison said. “There have been kids that have come up without coats, and we gave them coats. We’ve had adults who came up and got coats and hats. ... We’re just giving back.”
‘An enjoyable effort’
Enid SOS also was the recipient of donations on Day of Kindness, as Stride Bank employees dropped off socks, detergent and water.
Jaime Lopez, with Stride, said Friday was his first time taking part in Day of Kindness. Now, he wants to take part in it every year.
“It’s amazing. We get to help a lot of people out around the holidays,” Lopez said. “It’s really cold out, so this helps out a lot of people. It feels good to do this.”
Debbie Johnson, who has participated in Day of Kindness for many years, and others with Stride donated to RSVP of Enid for its Santa for Seniors initiative, which is an effort to bring warm items to seniors who may be isolated or alone during the holiday season.
“We are behind seniors, 100%,” Johnson said. “We also recently wrote a donation check for RSVP, as well. In early December, we will have a ‘jeans week,’ and our employees will get to wear jeans. ... During that week, we’ll take donations, and all of that will go to Santa for Seniors, as well. It’s definitely a worthwhile organization.”
David Piskorick, of Tommy’s Car Wash, was on hand alongside Matt Denuszek to drop off the donations of cases of water and food items to Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
Piskorick said Tommy’s, which has been involved with United Way since opening, makes an effort to do everything — from fundraisers to random acts of kindness — to give back to the Enid community.
“The owners, the Davis family, are passionate about children,” Piskorick said. “Whether it’s donating to schools or to organizations like this, it’s one thing they really enjoy doing and are going to continue doing.”
Kendra O’Hern and TaShanna Armstrong, with the GCCAC, said the donations of water and snack foods is a necessity since GCCAC doesn’t charge for any services provided.
“Everything we rely on is either grants, fundraising or donations,” O’Hern said, “so definitely, it’s a big help to us.”
Armstrong added that food items are important because when children are at GCCAC, having a snack can be comforting and make them feel more at-home.
“It’s amazing to see how much is donated each year during Day of Kindness,” she said.
Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center received supplies from Security National Bank, including a box of copy paper, steno packs, cans of disinfectant, hand sanitizer and more.
Lordina McDaniel, with Hedges, said staff members appreciate donation of supplies.
“It was a nice act of kindness, and we love the Dum Dums,” McDaniel said, explaining that the suckers are given to children after speech therapy classes.
SNB employees also picked up 50 turkeys from Jumbo Foods on West Willow Friday morning to be donated to Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma.
April Danahy, senior vice president of corporate communications and human relations, said people from SNB have helped with Day of Kindness for many years, and that being able to help Loaves & Fishes made braving the cold an enjoyable effort.
“The best part about it is working for a place that encourages us to do so,” Danahy said, “It’s wonderful for us to be able to get out on a Friday morning, even though it’s a little bit cooler, to be able to do this for Loaves and Fishes’ great mission — as many missions are in Enid.”