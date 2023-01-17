ENID, Okla. — Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent Dudley Darrow is encouraging patrons to thank school board members during January, which is School Board Recognition Month.
“I really think it is important to recognize our school board members,” he said.
It is particularly significant for Darrow, since this is his first year at CPS.
“I love working with these school board members,” Darrow said. "School Board Recognition Month is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of our district, thanks to the dedication and passion our school board members have for providing a solid education for our students."
CPS Board of Education members are Danielle Deterding, Drew Ewbank, Geri Ayers, Dr. Dustin Baylor and Cory Moore.
“They help develop important school policies, manage an annual budget of over $11 million, plan school bond initiatives to provide vital funding to our schools and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues," Darrow said. "Our school board ensures our students have every opportunity possible to make them successful members of our community and society.
He encouraged community members to ask board members how they can help them and students.
“Ask them out for coffee,” Darrow said. "Let them know you appreciate what they do for students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.