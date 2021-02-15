ENID, Okla. — Enid and Northwest Oklahoma made it through the weekend round of winter weather, but face another threat tonight and Tuesday, as the National Weather Forecast is predicting more snow and continued dangerously low temperatures.
A 20% chance of snow ends at noon, with mostly cloudy skies expected and a high near 4. Wind chills are expected to dip as low as -25 degrees today and tonight, according to NWS tonight, and the actual temperature is forecast to fall to -13 in Enid.
North wind will stay sustained at 8-14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph today, and become light and variable after midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy in the overnight hours, according to NWS.
Tuesday dawns with increasing clouds and a 30% chance of snow after noon, with a high near 11 and wind chill values as low as -27. Less than a half-inch of snow is expected in the area, according to the NWS. Wind will turn from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Snow chances rise to 70% in the evening hours, with continued light southeast wind turning from the northeast and a low of 6 with wind chill at -4.
There is a 30% chance of snow in the Wednesday forecast, as temperatures start to moderate, with a high expected near 16 and light north wind. Thursday through Sunday skies will be clear, as high temperatures climb to 23 on Thursday and reach into the 40s by Sunday, according to the NWS.
"We've got another two waves coming at us for snowstorms," said Garfield County Emergency Manager Mike Honigsberg. "We're not in a winter storm warning yet, but we are in a watch for tomorrow, and then we'll be in another watch for Wednesday. So we got two more rounds of snow coming, and we won't have has strong of winds, but it'll still be cold out there, so just continue to stay prepared."
Local and state officials are advising residents to avoid travel or take precautions as roads are affected by blowing and drifting snow. They also are urging them to remember pets and animals outside.
"Roads right now are snow-packed in areas," Honigsberg said. "People need to keep one thing in mind: that as the sun is shining on this, it will evaporate the snow, and so they need to be a little careful on areas that look clear — that unless you can see that the pavement is clear, be careful, because being this cold, black ice can form in there, and when you think you're doing OK, you end up not OK."
Honigsberg said if travel can't be avoided to allow for extra time on the road and to bring extra supplies such as water, food and blankets and make sure phones are charge in case of getting stranded.
“The top challenges for travel this morning remain continued light to heavy snowfall in areas across the state resulting in continued snow-pack on highways that are slick and hazardous in spots. Drifting and blowing snow is creating visibility problems in multiple areas of the state, especially along the I-35 corridor,” according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
ODOT crews continue around-the-clock plowing operations, however, extremely low temperatures continue to hamper removal of snow pack and slick spots on highways, according to an ODOT release. These conditions persist statewide, varying by county. If travel is necessary this morning, extra caution should be used on bridges, overpasses and when entering or exiting highways.
In these freezing temperatures, Honigsberg advised residents to keep their faucets dripping to avoid frozen pipes, and to stay warm if outside and take breaks every 10 minutes to warm up.
"We're just not really used to this bitter cold temperature, and people really need to understand, too ... It takes your skin about roughly 30 minutes in these kind of temperatures — if you don't protect your skin — roughly 20 to 30 minutes before frostbite will set in," Honigsberg said.
School closings
Enid Public Schools announced on its Facebook that all of its schools would conduct virtual/remote learning Tuesday-Thursday to maintain the safety of students, parents, teachers and staff. There is no school on Friday for students due to parent/teacher conferences, and school was dismissed today due to the holiday and as a teacher professional day.
EPS said on Facebook that if EPS maintenance and custodial workers come in Thursday and Friday this week to clear snow and make the pathways safe, combined with warmer weather this weekend, then EPS will be back in school Monday, Feb. 22.
"I know that none of this is ideal for anyone," EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd said in the post, "but I want everyone to know that EPS is trying to do the best we can to keep everyone safe while faced with these adverse conditions. Thanks again for your patients and grace. We appreciate it."
In addition, EPS's Feb. 15 school board meeting has been postponed to 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Administrative Services Center, and all Autry Technology Center locations will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, including in-person training, short-term courses and on-campus events.
