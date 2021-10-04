“Dancing with the Stars — Live Tour 2022” will make a stop at Enid’s Stride Bank Center on March 8, 2022, bringing America’s favorite dance show back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th season.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, visit www.dwtstour.com.
This year’s all-new production will feature professional dancers performing the dance styles seen on ABC’s hit show "Dancing with the Stars."
The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines from the TV show, alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the quickstep and foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the cha cha, salsa and tango. In this year’s state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.
The tour delivers dance performances from world-renowned dancers, including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart, with more surprise casting to be announced.
VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, pre-show cast Q&A passes, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities will be available through dwtstour.com.
