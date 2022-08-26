ENID, Okla. — Nearly 20 years after opening its original location at 2315 W. Willow, Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria will close the doors on Aug. 31. The original location opened in 2003, and two other locations have opened in the years since.
The plan is for multiple new locations to be opened, as well as a restaurant downtown.
Owners are Corey and Lauren Keller, Nick and Maggie Jackson, Blake Stevison and Ben and Hogan Burleigh.
Ben Burleigh, who started working at Da Vinci’s in 2013, said he and his wife became part owners in 2018. He said during the pandemic, the drive-through locations became something many people took advantage of when the Willow location was limited in many ways. With the pandemic largely subsiding, there are many goals in place for the ownership group of Da Vinci’s.
“Now we’re at the point where we’ve had a lot of time to see what Enid really wants and what we can be for them,” Burleigh said. “And we’ve had several more people say, ‘Hey, we want you to come here.’ It’s at the point where it’s like, when you have so many good opportunities, you really have to weigh like, ‘Do we stay here and continue doing what we’re doing, or do we grow and potentially make something better?’”
Burleigh said it was time to move on to bigger and better things. Nick Jackson, who is majority owner along with his wife Maggie, said there are big plans for Da Vinci’s, although some of the options still are in the air and a lot has to take place to make them happen.
“So if all things go according to plan, we will have three new locations and a restaurant downtown before the end of the year,” Jackson said. “Plans don’t always go as you think they might, and nothing is for sure.”
Jackson said there has been a lease signed at a location downtown to open a restaurant. Kaycee Parry will be general manager, and Heston Swenn, who was a chef at PaneVino Steak & Wine for 10 years, will be the chef at the new restaurant. Swenn owns Catapult Cuisine, which provides all the food items available at Da Vinci’s. The new restaurant will not have the Da Vinci’s name or logo involved, but will feature premium craft coffee from Vitruvian Coffee Roasters, which roasts all the coffee for Da Vinci’s.
The restaurant will provide an atmosphere that will be lost from the original location, with the Da Vinci’s on Willow providing a place for customers to have a meeting space to sit down and enjoy one another’s company.
“It’ll likely be a full service restaurant,” Jackson said. “With losing the seating at the original location, we’re hoping to open up more of that with this restaurant downtown.”
April Morrow-Pearson, who is currently a manager for Da Vinci’s and has worked there for nearly four years, said she had so many memories of the original location on Willow.
“One of the things that is really beautiful about this location is I’ve heard so many people tell stories like, ‘Oh, I met my husband here,’ and that was me, also, I met my husband here. In high school, I had my first kiss here,” she said. “There’s so many beautiful stories of the community that have been written on our wall talking about what this company and this store means. And I’m really hoping moving forward that the heart that we’ve captured at this location continues to go with people wherever they go. This has just been such an integral part of town. I was gone for like 12 years, and I came back and got a job here.
“And it’s just made me a stronger, better and more grounded individual. I feel like every employee and owner has provided the opportunity for individuals. So even though this store is moving, I’m very confident that that vibe, that feel and that love is going to go wherever we go.”
In the coffee industry, the market suggests people want a drive-through experience, Jackson said. He said that’s why it’s uncommon to see new coffee shops popping up in retail spots. With multiple drive-through locations available, the restaurant will provide more of the experience that will be lost with the original location.
“We want to carry that mantle with the coffee, and I do think people want good coffee, they just want it fast,” Jackson said. “So we want to provide that need, but on the social aspect of people wanting face-to-face time and a place to go, we still need that. That’s what we want to accomplish with the restaurant also.”
With multiple options in the air at the moment, Jackson said it is unlikely all of their plans come to fruition. He said there are other opportunities being explored that are still in the early stages. He said they are in talks with Denny Price Family YMCA, but those discussions are preliminary without a firm commitment in place. He said there is a 50/50 chance of the YMCA being involved with Da Vinci’s in the future, with another location, undisclosed as of press time, that has about a 90% chance of happening. He said there also have been early discussions with people in Hennessey and Woodward about potential locations for Da Vinci’s to explore.
With the restaurant providing premium craft coffee, it will provide more options for coffee connoisseurs. Jackson said about 80% of their coffee sales are more basic forms of coffee. The restaurant will provide opportunities for the baristas to indulge in their artistic passions for coffee.
“You have all these very artistic people who want to celebrate coffee in its simplicity and complexity,” Jackson said. “So all of it will be premium craft coffee.”
While there is much excitement about the many possibilities being explored, it is still bittersweet to see the original location close.
“I love Enid, I think Enid is cool,” Jackson said. “I think it’s my responsibility, and with our team, to make it even cooler. If we can provide things that bring culture to town, that’s what we want to do.
“Obviously with what’s happening, we’re going to have to shut the doors at the original location. But it’s a move, and the question is where are we moving? That’s kind of how we’ve approached this. Yes, with the original location, it’s sad ... it’s almost like grandma’s passing away. We all love it, but times are changing, and the business has to change with it.”
