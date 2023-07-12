ENID, Okla. — Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields has announced he will not file criminal charges against Enid Police Department Officer Jordan Pilgrim in the shooting of a man on June 24, 2023.
The man who was shot, Dominique Terry Jackson, 27, survived his wounds.
“There is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing,” Fields said in a statement released by his office.
Pilgrim had been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, but has been cleared to return to duty, according to an EPD spokesman.
Fields said an investigation was conducted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of Enid Police Department.
“The investigation was thorough, and it included two separate videos of the incident: footage from Officer Pilgrim’s body-worn camera as well as footage from a security camera on the property,” Fields said.
The investigation verified that Jackson had a felony warrant from Grant County for his arrest for sex offender probation violations, according to Fields’ statement. EPD officers learned Jackson was at Chisholm Trail Motel, 2915 N. 4th in Enid.
Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, another person knocked on Jackson’s door at the hotel. After Jackson opened the door, Pilgrim approached the open door and saw Jackson holding a large knife in his left hand, according to Fields’ statement.
Jackson moved the knife to his right hand, and Pilgrim told him to drop the knife, according to the statement. Jackson yelled “No!” and lunged forward in Pilgrim’s direction while pointing the knife at the officer.
Pilgrim was within a few feet of Jackson and pulled his firearm, firing toward Jackson and striking him several times, according to Fields’ statement.
Officers on the scene began lifesaving measures until medical personnel arrived, according to EPD. Jackson was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment.
“Under Oklahoma law, a police officer is permitted to use deadly force if the officer has a reasonable belief that deadly force is necessary to protect himself or others from serious bodily harm,” Fields said. “Given the circumstances and evidence in this case, Mr. Jackson’s actions clearly posed an imminent danger of death or great bodily harm to Officer Pilgrim and/or the person standing nearby. The use of force under these circumstances was justified under the law.”
Jackson pleaded guilty in 2015 to felony lewd molestation and sodomy charges and was sentenced to 10 years, suspended, and to pay court and jail costs and fees, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network. A motion was made to revoke the suspended sentence and an arrest warrant was issued on March 22, 2022, according to OSCN.
