GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — No criminal charges will be filed against a Garfield County deputy in the shooting death of a man that occurred in September.
According to a press release, District Attorney Mike Fields announced Wednesday his office will not file any criminal charges against deputy Brant Bishop related to Weston Cassody’s death on Sept. 15, 2022, at a Covington residence.
“There is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing,” Fields said in the release.
The release states the investigation conducted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, at the request of Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa, included reports, interviews, scene investigation, body-worn camera footage and dispatch recordings.
Fields said in the release the OSBI investigation showed that Cassody’s family contact law enforcement to ask for help with Cassody because he was experiencing worsening symptoms of a mental health condition, including threatening suicide by cop.
When Bishop arrived at the residence, Cassody and a family member were inside, and the family member attempted to let Bishop in through the front door but was prevented from doing so when Cassody slammed the door shut and went into the kitchen, according to the release.
At that time, the family member went to a different door that opened into the kitchen to let Bishop inside, and the release states that as Bishop was being let into the house, Cassody retrieved a long knife.
As soon as Bishop entered the house, Cassody quickly moved toward him with the knife, according to the release. Bishop gave two commands for Cassody to drop the knife, but Cassody continued to move quickly toward him.
According to the release, Cassody got within approximately 10 feet when Bishop fired three shots, striking Cassody. Bishop and other deputies disarmed Cassody and immediately rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. Shortly after, life-sustaining efforts ceased.
“Under Oklahoma law, police officers are permitted to use deadly force if the officer has a reasonable belief that deadly force is necessary to protect himself or others from serious bodily harm,” Fields said in the release. “Given the circumstances and evidence in this case, it was reasonable for Deputy Bishop to believe Mr. Cassody’s actions posed an imminent danger of death or great bodily harm. Therefore, the use of lethal force under these circumstances was justified under the law.”
