KINGFISHER, Okla. — District Attorney Mike Fields verified Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, that an investigation into allegations of abuse against Kingfisher Public Schools and football coaches is ongoing.
A lawsuit was filed July 29, 2021, in Kingfisher County District Court by a former student and his family. The student, identified in the lawsuit as “John Doe,” alleges he faced verbal, physical and sexual abuse, including daily towel floggings, being stunned with a stun gun, death threats and dangerous practice drills from teammates and coaching staff during his four years on Kingfisher High School’s football team, 2017-2021.
The lawsuit was filed against Kingfisher Public Schools, longtime high school head football coach Jeff Myers and current and former assistant coaches Derek Patterson, Blake Eaton and Micah Nall.
Fields said he received a partial report on Sept 21, 2022, from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and requested additional investigation into the case. He said he anticipates a full report soon. Fields covers District 4, which includes Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties.
OSBI became involved on Feb. 8, 2022, when Kingfisher Police Department requested assistance in the criminal investigation.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education also is investigating the Kingfisher football program but could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
In March, Kingfisher School board members voted to reject a $1.5 million settlement offer before the lawsuit was filed.
The lawsuit was moved into the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma under U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin. A jury trial that had been scheduled for Feb. 14, 2023, in Oklahoma City has been moved to June 23, 2023, and is expected to last six days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.