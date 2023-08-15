ENID, Okla. — Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields petitioned the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to halt proceedings against murder suspect Michael Scott Geiger after District Judge Tom Newby ruled he could not allow prosecutors to have an expert evaluate Geiger’s competency.
The appeals court on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, approved Fields’ petition. The court ruled that all criminal proceedings be stayed until the issues over the expert evaluator are resolved.
In its ruling, the court said “... we find it would be beneficial for Judge Newby, or his designated representative, to file a response to the issues raised in Petitioner’s pleadings filed with this Court.” It said Newby’s response should be filed by 30 days from the court order.
Fields and Assistant District Attorney Sean Hill filed the petition for relief with Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to challenge an order from Newby that “the district court has no discretion to grant the State’s request to have a qualified forensic expert of its own choosing evaluate a defendant for competency in preparation for a post-evaluation competency hearing ...”
Geiger, 52, is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping in the death of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton on April 28, 2022.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. In a bill of particulars filed in November 2022, prosecutors stated they would seek the death penalty as a result of Geiger being previously convicted of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to a person; that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel; and that there exists a probability that Geiger would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a threat to society.
According to the appeals court’s ruling, on April 27, 2023, defense attorneys for Geiger filed an application for determination of competency “alleging facts giving rise to a doubt of the defendant’s competency.” Included in the application was a written report from Dr. Regan Gill, a forensic psychiatrist, “detailing her evaluation of the defendant and concluding that the defendant was not competent to stand trial and should be admitted to the Oklahoma Forensic Center (OFC) for treatment in order to restore him to adjudicative competence.”
On May 26, 2023, according to the appeals court ruling, Newby entered an order committing Geiger to OFC for an inpatient competency evaluation. In a June 27 report submitted to Garfield County District Court, Dr. Scott Orth, of OFC, “found the defendant was not currently competent to stand trial.”
Prosecutors on July 11 then filed a motion requesting Newby issue an order allowing prosecutors to have an expert of their choosing examine Geiger. During a hearing on July 14, Newby “orally denied the State’s motion,” saying the request “... to have the Defendant examined by an examiner of the State’s choice is not allowed by statute,” according to the appeals court ruling.
A written order denying prosecutors’ request then was filed with the district court clerk on Aug. 2, in which Newby concluded the court did not have the discretion under statute “to authorize an additional compulsory evaluation by any other qualified examiner or mental health provider at the request of the State.”
A competency hearing for Geiger that had been scheduled for Monday was put on hold because of the stay.
A status hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 13.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, Enid Police Department responded at 1:47 a.m. on April 28, 2022, to the Grand Prairie Hotel, 2818 S. Van Buren, after a 911 call reporting a young girl was in the hotel’s swimming pool.
Arriving officers found Guyton, who had been removed from the pool, and performed CPR until Life EMS arrived on scene and transported her to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.
Guyton, whose family had been staying at the hotel, had injuries consistent with a sexual assault, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Geiger, who had been determined as a person of interest, later that same day after locating him on the rooftop of a business near the hotel. A pair of gloves, a hat and a white pillowcase with blood on it were found in the immediate area, according to the affidavit.
