ENID, Okla. — Sixteen days, 11 workers and thousands of sparkling lights and ornaments were a part of the effort to ready The One’s Christ Tree for the holidays.
The company contracted by The One to construct and decorate the tree customizes giant trees across California, Colorado, Arizona and Utah from October through January.
The average size of a tree they put up is 75-feet tall, and prior to Enid’s 140-foot-tall Christmas tree, the largest they had put up was a 135-foot tree in California.
George James, lead decorator, said most tree projects take a crew of four, but because of the size of The One’s tree, they needed six people to construct it and five to decorate it.
Construction of the tree in October took 10 days as they set it, drilled holes, added branches, filled gaps, then fireproofed the tree.
The crew left Enid at the end of October after putting the tree up. Sienna Serrao, tree project manager, said they don’t have the staff to have a crew of six people out here for more than 10 days. After finishing other holiday trees, the crew returned to Enid last week to decorate.
Decorating commenced as the crew, equipped with harnesses and warm clothing, had four people operating the two boom trucks and one person on ground separating around 15,000 ornaments.
“It’s more windy here,” James said. “Obviously, in Oklahoma, it is more windy than any other state. But with going up so high, our lifts fly around in the wind.”
Despite the whipping wind, the hand-assembled tree decorations went on without a hitch. The tree officially will be lit up 7:30 p.m. Friday at Enid Lights Up the Plains.
“We have a warehouse worker that hand makes all of the lights,” Serrao said. “We’ll buy all of the strands, screw all of the lights in, then put all of the wires on the ornaments. Our customers can buy the ornaments and lights from us and keep them, or we can include them in the price and bring them back and forth every year.”
Decor selections range from tri-color to multi-color displays, while The One’s tree is multi-color.
“Some trees, we’ll do just a warm light with some amber lights thrown in. It’s whatever they want,” Serrao said. “This one has all of the ornament colors, red, green, silver, blue and gold. Some customers just do silver and gold or red, silver and gold.”
The crew will be back in January to take down the tree. Wood will be given to local nonprofits and organizations for their use. The One team also hopes to reuse some of the wood for next year’s souvenir ornaments.
