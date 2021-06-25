ENID, Okla. — Carsyn Felix said her character in “Jack and the Beanstalk” just needed a tiara.
The 11-year-old is playing Polly in the production from Gaslight Theatre this weekend, and since the cast gets to choose their own costumes, she went with a sparkly, sequined outfit and crowned herself with a tiara.
“I wanted a tiara, and I feel like Polly just needs it, too,” Felix said.
“Jack and the Beanstalk,” by Kathryn Schultz and by special arrangement with ArtReach Children’s Theatre Plays, is the final curtain call to the nearly four-week long Kids’ Drama Camp, which Gaslight puts on annually each year throughout the month of June.
Performances for the “fee-fi-fo-fun” production are set for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence.
Tickets are $5 each, and tickets for a live-streamed show of Saturday’s 3 p.m. production are available online. Box office hours are 2-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and the theater can be reached at (580) 234-2307.
Half of the 1 o’clock shows are already sold, said Camp Director Catina Sundvall.
This year, 37 elementary-aged kids are enrolled in the camp and involved with the production, going from 8 a.m. to noon every weekday since June 1, Sundvall said.
Day one of the camp started with reading the script and thinking about the sets and costumes for “Jack and the Beanstalk,” Sundvalll said, all before it was cast. Auditions came next, and then the work really began to get to the final curtain call.
“We go from the very bare bones of the show to the final performances,” said Sundvall, who’s in her second year as camp director.
Sundvall said the past few weeks have had some ups and downs, but “mostly just ups and learning.”
She said “Jack and the Beanstalk” was chosen because it seemed fun, and it has a lot of laughter and classic songs involved.
Felix is wrapping up her fifth and last year in the Kids’ Drama Camp, saying theater has become one of her biggest passions.
“My first year was really fun,” she said. “I just kept coming back, and I really enjoy (theater).”
Kids’ Drama Camp helps kids develop social skills and come out of their shells, Sundvall said.
“Several kids — we get to see a transformation,” Sundvall said. “They won’t talk to anyone the first few days, and then you can’t stop them from talking.”
This is Eli Corderman’s first year with Gaslight. As Strum Along Cassidy — basically a “ singing, talking banjo” — in “Jack and the Beanstalk,” Corderman, 12, first enters the stage to stall Old Dan Tucker, the giant in the production played by James Harvey, and sings a song.
This entrance is one of Corderman’s favorite parts of the show.
“It’s really cool having my own spotlight,” said Corderman, who is a little nervous and a lot excited about the performances. “It’s definitely going to be my first time performing in front of large crowds (not at school).”
Corderman wants to be an actor when he grows up, so he got involved with Gaslight to gain some experience. Next year, he plans on going into the Gaslight Teens program, as does Felix.
Shilo Willingham is the projection technician, or “techie” as she calls herself, for “Jack and the Beanstalk” and is in her second year of Kids’ Drama Camp.
Willingham, who will enter sixth grade at Kingfisher Middle School in August, said because she had fun doing the technical work and making friends at Gaslight last summer, she decided to come back for a second go-around.
“The first time, I thought there would be one light and it would never go down, and there would be one sound cue every so often,” Willingham recalls of her first year. “There is actually a ginormous tech booth, and you have to have a lot of sound cues and lights and all that goof stuff.”
Sundvall, who is also involved with Gaslight’s ”Julius Caesar” production for the 27th annual “Shakespeare in the Park” which is also this weekend, said seeing kids like Felix and Willingham come back each year is one of the most rewarding parts of being camp director.
“(Kids’ Drama Camp) helps them develop self-confidence and-self awareness,” Sundvall said. “They learn how to work together. ... The kids are able to blossom and grow and see different things that they might’ve not thought about before.”
