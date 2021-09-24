Enid Fire Department Capt. Jason Currier was selected as the next fire chief by the Fire Civil Service Commission on Thursday.
The Fire Civil Service Commission met Thursday to conduct interviews and administer the written examinations for chief. Currier will take over on Nov. 2, following current Fire Chief Joe Jackson’s retirement on Nov. 1.
When he found out Thursday evening he was selected, Currier said he was shocked and overwhelmed, but mostly he’s excited.
“It's time to walk the walk,” Currier said. “I've always thought that things could be done differently and done better. Now it's my turn in the seat, and I just feel like I need to live up to that. I've got my hands full, and I'm ready for the challenge, and when Chief Jackson retires, I’ll be in it 110%.”
Currier, who’s lived in Enid for most of his life, tried a lot of different careers when he was younger before a friend of his recommended trying to get a job with EFD.
He became a firefighter at EFD in August 2000 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2005 and then to captain in 2019.
“(EFD) was a perfect fit for me, and I've loved every minute of it ever since the first day I got on,” Currier said.
When Jackson announced his retirement, Currier said he had to jump on the chance to become the next fire chief and make some of the changes he had always hoped to see.
Some of the things he wants to accomplish as fire chief include helping EFD’s training officer, Mark Meier, reach his own goals.
“(Meier) has a lot of new ideas and a lot of things he wants to try,” Currier said. “I think that training is really important, and to have (Meier) there working as hard as he is — I'm just excited to give him a chance to start some of the things that he wants to work on.”
Throughout his years there, Currier has been involved in organizing some of EFD’s training, in some contract negotiations and in some of the department’s finances.
Although he knows that being chief will come with a new set of challenges, he’s excited to have the chance to improve EFD for everyone who works there and to continue serving the community.
“I'm looking forward to having the chance to help (the firefighters) do their jobs better ... and we love our jobs and really love having an opportunity to help the citizens of Enid,” he said.
