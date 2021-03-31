One of Enid High School’s current assistant principals will be recommended to take the top job next month.
Following Superintendent Darrell Floyd’s recommendation, Enid Public Schools Board of Education will vote to hire Craig Liddell as EHS principal at April 19’s monthly board meeting, the district announced Wednesday evening.
If approved, Liddell, who also is head soccer coach at EHS, would begin his duties on July 1.
“It is a job of great magnitude that can do so much good for our students, staff and community overall,” Liddell said in the announcement. “Enid High has been home for me for 20-plus years, and I look forward to furthering our culture of high standards and serving our families in this capacity.”
Floyd said the district was thrilled to have Liddell hopefully taking on the new role.
“Craig Liddell has proven himself as a great leader of students, faculty, and staff at Enid High School,” Floyd said in the announcement. “In his new role as principal, he will be proactive, be an excellent communicator, be highly visible and work extremely hard.”
Current EHS Principal Jennifer Cruz resigned last month, effective June 30, at the end of the school year.
Liddell first joined EPS in 2000 as a science teacher and soccer coach, according to EPS. He lead the Plainsmen and Pacers to more than 350 games over 15 years.
In 2015, he became head coach of the women’s soccer program at Northwestern Oklahoma State University. After three seasons, in 2018, he returned to EHS and resumed his role as head soccer coach and EHS assistant principal.
Liddell earned his Bachelor of Science from California Baptist University and his master’s of educational leadership from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He also was named the 2014-15 EPS District Teacher of the Year. He holds Oklahoma professional certifications for secondary principal, biology and physical education.
Liddell’s wife, Katie, is a counselor at Longfellow Middle School. They have two children.
