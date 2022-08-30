ENID, Okla. — Things have been quite peachy for the Cunningham family for more than 50 years, as they have brought fruit from Colorado to Northwest Oklahoma since 1972.
Cunningham Orchards, located in Pasilade, Colo., has been family owned and operated for decades. On Tuesday, the last day of the season for the peaches to be sold in the area, the peaches were being sold at the Atwoods parking lot to people in dozens of vehicles.
Russell Ladd is a Cunningham by blood, and is the cousin of Trent Cunningham, who operates the Colorado orchard with his wife, Carolyn.
Ladd said he has been in the family business for 22 years, starting when he was 14.
His great-uncle Melvin Cunningham and his wife Caroline started the fruit route in Woodward in 1972 with apples. In 1999, they started with peaches. Their nephew Trent Cunningham started the peach farm and they started bringing semi loads of peaches to Northwest Oklahoma, the Texas panhandle, southwest Kansas and even New Mexico.
“We started in Woodward, and if we had the crop, we would expand to new towns,” Ladd said. “It was usually word of mouth. Of course this was the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, before Facebook and social media. It was a very challenging, very slow growth ... and here we are 50 years later with all the cars and people you see lined up.”
Everyone lending a hand selling the peaches on Tuesday morning is a member of the Cunningham family, Ladd said. He said each town they visit brings throngs of people and that Enid is one of the smaller towns they visit.
Ladd said he was drawn into the family business at a young age, and being able to work with family members upholding the Cunningham legacy has been a joy of his for many years.
“Part of it was just getting to travel, town to town and hotels,” Ladd said. “And just getting to see folks that just desired the fruit that we’re growing. It’s a family business. Everybody here today is family. We’re all from Vici, Oklahoma. We’re all Cunningham blood.”
His cousin Trent Cunningham grows the fruit in Colorado and sends it down for them to distribute every August and September. A semi load will hold 2,000 boxes of peaches, Ladd said.
“We go to each town twice,” Ladd said. “The first trip, usually every town gets almost a full semi, sometimes two semis, depending on the town. The second round, sales are a little bit down, and so we plan for that. This truck fed Kingfisher on Monday and fed Enid on Tuesday, so two towns for one truck.”
What makes Cunningham Peaches so sought after is their freshness.
“These peaches were picked Sunday morning, and they arrived into Kingfisher Monday morning early,” Ladd said. “They’re picked Sunday and being sold Monday ... so we’re able to put fruit, handpicked, into a box, into a truck and headed to Oklahoma. Our goal is 48 hours.”
There is a joke among the family that the first round of peaches people buy is to eat, with the second round to stock up. Ladd said many people buy a bunch of boxes to resell, and he has one friend who is a caterer who drove up from Oklahoma City to buy their peaches, which she will cater all year round.
He said the thing that makes it so special for him is the opportunity to take part in family legacy in fruit that goes back to the 1930s.
“I think it’s the heritage of the Cunningham family. During the Dust Bowl in the ’30s, family left Vici to go to Colorado to pick fruit for work because they didn’t have work down here,” Ladd said. “And they just homesteaded. We have old family photos of one-room houses in Delta, Colorado, and Grand Junction. So to go from that, to starting this truck route in 1972, and then I get to be a part of it 50 years later is just really incredible. “It’s really special. There’s all sorts of friends we’ve gained over the years.”
For more information on Cunningham Orchards, visit cunninghampeaches.com.
