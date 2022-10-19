ENID, Okla. — Local author Joe Cummings recently presented the first copy of his new book, “Oklahoma Tall Tales Uncovered,” to artist Harold T. Holden.
The nationwide release is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2022, by History Press.
“These are all Enid stories researched with the help of local families,” Cummings said.
Holden encouraged Cummings to put his stories together in one book. Holden wrote the forward to the book, and his nationally acclaimed portraits are included in the work. All of the stories are told in full with the pictures.
Stories included in the book are the three-part series on Bonnie and Clyde’s escapades, “The Three Skulls of Geronimo” and “Public Enemy No. One.”
“This book represents six years of fun,” Cumming said.
Cummings has authored history articles for Oklahoma Today, Chronicles of Oklahoma, Texas Director, Enid News & Eagle and Stillwater News Press. He has a history podcast, “Tall Tales Uncovered,” and has more than 4,000 followers.
He earned a bachelor’s and master’s in English at Oklahoma State University and a bachelor’s in funeral services from the University of Central Oklahoma. He lives in Enid with his wife of 51 years, Becky. They have three children and seven grandchildren.
