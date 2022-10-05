ENID, Okla. — Christ United Methodist Church has held a pumpkin patch since 1994, with more than 2,500 pumpkins brought to town annually for the event.
The pumpkins are brought from the Navajo Reservation in New Mexico, with the Navajos receiving the largest percentage of the profits from pumpkins that are sold. The event is annually used as a fundraiser to help pay apportionments for the church and various expenses that come up.
Shari Long, who has been involved with the pumpkin patch since its inception, said the event hasn’t necessarily grown over the years, but has featured the same amount of pumpkins each year. They have changed the way the pumpkins are arranged and the scenery surrounding them, but it has remained a steadily consistent event with the amount of pumpkins available.
She said a full semi truck load of pumpkins was brought to the church on the last Sunday of September, with many students from Chisholm, Waller Middle School, Oklahoma Bible Academy and others helping unload them.
It is one of the biggest fundraisers done by the church each year.
“I’ve been doing this since day one,” Long said. “I think the best part is the joy that people get coming to the pumpkin patch. We have had families that come every year, and as their families grow they bring those people to the pumpkin patch. It’s just like me ... my kids were in elementary school when it started, and now I’m bringing my grandkids to the pumpkin patch.”
It is a tradition among families who have been coming to the pumpkin patch for decades. They come and take photos, even sometimes for a Christmas card. Long said they always get calls from people wondering when the pumpkins coming. She said one of her favorite things about being involved with the pumpkin patch is the joy it brings children.
“The little kids, they come and see all those pumpkins and they’re just excited and they start running through the pumpkin patch,” she said. “Then they’ll get a wagon, drag a wagon around, and sometimes they’ll fill it up with as many pumpkins that they can get in there. It’s just a wonderful tradition that I think the whole city of Enid looks forward to.”
Christ United Methodist Church is located at 2418 W. Randolph in Enid. The pumpkin patch will continue through Oct. 31, and is open Sunday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
