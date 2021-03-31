Crystal digging season at Salt Plains opens

SALT PLAINS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. — Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge will open its 2021 crystal digging season Thursday.
Visitors to the refuge in Northwest Oklahoma have the opportunity to dig under the surface of the salt plains to find hourglass-shaped selenite crystals — the only place in the world where they are found, said Colby Wyatt, the refuge’s administrative officer.
“The unique thing about the crystals is that they don’t form like this anywhere else in the world,” Wyatt said. “They have the brown hourglass in them, so for somebody who collects rocks, they are a collector’s item.”
The digging area, located southwest of the lake in the refuge, is open each year from sunrise to sunset April 1 through Oct. 15, closing from Oct. 16 through March 31 while the endangered whooping crane migrates through the area.
“Birders,” as Wyatt said, come to the Salt Plains and enjoy watching more than 300 species of birds, including shorebirds, egrets, herons, pelicans, sandhill cranes, geese, bald eagles, hawks and whooping cranes.
Since shorebirds nest on the flats and their nests are camouflaged to the soil, visitors are required to stay on the designated road once in the digging area, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Digging for crystals is helpful for some species of birds in the area, Wyatt said. FWS said old mounds have been used as elevated nesting platforms, which keeps shorebirds safe from flood waters during the rainy season.
Sunscreen, sunglasses and protective clothing are recommended, as it’s easy to get sunburned due to the white salt surface. In addition, FWS recommends bringing water and a change of clothes, since digging for crystals can be messy.
The digging area requires no special permits, and collectors can remove up to 10 pounds of crystals plus one large cluster for personal use in any one day, according to FWS.
Visitors are urged to bring shovels to the area and dig a hole about 2 feet deep and 2 feet across until the wet sand is reached, Wyatt said. Once water seeps in, splash the water around to expose the crystals, remove them carefully by hand and let them dry.
FWS recommends using egg cartons or other containers to transport them.
Although the crystals cannot be sold under penalty of law, an interesting feat is being able to take them home, Wyatt said.
“There’s not a lot of refuges out there where you’re allowed to take something off of the refuge — most refuges, you have to leave it be, and that’s what makes the crystal dig unique,” Wyatt said.
The adjoining Salt Plains State Park is open year-round, said Park Manager Russell Nickel, and the refuge and the park work hand-in-hand.
The park has hiking, walking, biking and equestrian trails, and visitors can go fishing for catfish, sand bass and more or go canoeing or kayaking, Nickel said.
Cabins also are located at the park and are booked throughout the year, and RV and tent campsites also are available.
“It’s just a neat place to bring your family and just get away from it all for a while,” Nickel said. “It’s a quiet, relaxed environment … The views are amazing. It’s just a great place to come camping to get away from the world for a while.”
Salt Plains State Park and Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge both have their “own beauty,” Nickel said, and the 13,000 acres of salt flats attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year.
“If you go out there in the mornings or evenings — especially in the evenings — literally, you feel like you’re definitely not in Oklahoma, and you feel like you’re on a different planet,” Nickel said. “It’s indescribable.”