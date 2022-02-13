CrossFit in Enid helping people find community and wellness

ENID, Okla. — People of all ages and abilities are finding a home in the Enid CrossFit gym.
Besides the obvious aspect of working out, many gym-goers say they have found a sense of community while improving their health and lives.
Gym co-owners Brittany Thompson and Cody Keller combined their businesses and bought a CrossFit gym in fall 2021.
Thompson said the gym now has around 120 to 130 members who all have their own fitness plans.
“It just depends on who you are and what your goals are,” she said. “That’s what is cool about CrossFit. You are in a group, but you are getting personal training at the same time.”
Gym members also know each other personally, going to each other’s parties, weddings and funerals.
“We are family and we are here to help people be the best versions of themselves,” Thompson said.
A few years ago, Thompson and Keller met at the IronWorks gym. Thompson got involved further with CrossFit, when her personal trainer from nearby IronWorks integrated CrossFit into their training.
When the North Van Buren CrossFit gym opened under its previous owners, Thompson moved to join the CrossFit gym and was hooked.
She eventually opened her own gym, as Keller did personal training. Eventually, the two came together and realized they could do better by combining their clientele and coaches, Thompson said.
“We rebranded to Enid CrossFit, came up with our new mission and put our coaches together,” she said. “We have a huge staff. We have 16 coaches, who are level one- or two-certified.”
Besides co-owning the gym, Keller is a firefighter and Thompson owns a private therapy practice.
Growing and changing
CrossFit is a branded fitness regimen that involves constantly varied functional movements performed at a variety of intensities through functional movements. These movements are actions that one performs in day-to-day life, like squatting, pulling, pushing, etc.
“One of the misperceptions of CrossFit is that you have to be in shape to start,” Thompson said. “Cody and I’s vision is for anyone of any shape, weight or age to walk in here and start today. There are a lot of gym options in Enid, but we aren’t competing against gyms, we are competing against the couch and McDonald’s.”
There are people with all kinds of goals in their gym. One client wants to be able to play with her kids outside, another wants to be a grandma that doesn’t have to use the rail when they walk up the stairs, Thompson said.
When she first started personal training, Thompson had a certain goal weight she wanted to reach.
“I am not an athlete, I didn’t come from a college-level sport,” she said. “I came from having a baby and wanted to change how I felt and looked.”
However, after months of lifting, Thompson said she decided she wanted to be strong. A year into lifting, she overhead-squatted her body weight and decided being strong was much better than weighing a certain number.
“I think the brain shift that happens, too, is important,” Thompson said. “‘I am not strong, I am not an athlete, I am just a mom’ — that feeling that a lot of women get, then you get in here and you’re able to do things with your body. That carries over into your personal life.”
The changes have shifted to her kids. She said her daughter came home from school and told her that a friend had commented on her mom’s legs, saying that she has the biggest legs she had ever seen.
Thompson’s daughter replied to her friend, “Oh, I know. She worked really hard for those legs.” Thompson laughed in response, saying she was flattered by the seemingly off-handed comment.
“I hated my thighs in high school,” she said. “When I was a cheerleader, I just wanted to hide them, but now I can squat a whole person’s body weight. That’s amazing.”
Enid CrossFit members like Molly and Noe Reyes, who were former athletes, wanted to become healthier and be in community, with the opportunity for competition
Molly’s CrossFit story began in 2014, when she was looking for something competitive that pushed her athletically, outside of a college or high school setting. She had done high school sports and ran some half-marathons after high school.
She began doing personal training with Keller and began competing CrossFit in 2016, setting state and national records in the process.
“I lost about 40 to 45 pounds because of CrossFit and nutrition,” she said. “The mentality of it has helped me a lot too. Being around people whose goal is to work out, making each other better. It helps your confidence, anxiety, and depression.”
Molly got her spouse, Noe, into CrossFit after they got married. The couple married in 2017, and Noe started CrossFit in 2018.
Molly and Noe lost a lot of weight through CrossFit and are both certified, level 1 CrossFit coaches.
“Once I started doing it, it reminded me so much of being in the wrestling room again,” Noe said. “The training, the fitness, the athleticism. I wish I would have started sooner.”
CrossFit is for everyone
Another understanding of CrossFit is that it involves constantly varied functions of movements at high-intensity across a broad mode of domains, he said.
“Which breaks down to, ‘what can I do on a daily aspect that is a functional movement for me? Can I do this under a different time domain?’”
he said.
Running a marathon is not going to be trained for in the same way as sprinting 100 meters, but both of those require levels of fitness.
The clients who attend Enid CrossFit range anywhere from beginners who haven’t touched a barbell, to people who have been active for years.
“We have tons of different age groups and athletic levels that come through our gym,” Noe said.
“We will have people in their 20s who are really athletic and have backgrounds in sports,” Molly added. “We will have people who are in their 50s and 60s, who may not be quite as athletic. We are there to meet everyone’s needs.”
All of their classes have coaches that are certified in CrossFit to supervise and help people scale their workouts based on their abilities and needs.
“We go over workouts, the warm-ups and different scaling options for the workout. That way it fits everyone’s needs. We don’t want people walking in, seeing the workout and thinking they can’t do any of that,” Noe said.
He said he has tried to bring family members to train with him and shared how workouts were scaled for them, in his experience.
“Scaling something like a pull-up, most people know what that is when they walk into a gym and will think I can’t get my chin over the bar,” he said. “A scaled version of that would be ring rows. We have gymnastics rings hanging at about hip-level. You can grab them and lean, pulling up to them. You are still getting that lat activation, still moving through the pulling motion, but you’re not having to use your whole body weight to do it.”
Besides adjusting workouts to personal needs, CrossFit also integrates a practical piece to movement and exercise. For example, a squat is something that can be used in daily life and when done properly, makes getting down low or bending over easier.
“So, with scaling a squat for someone that has no mobility, we would put a box behind them that they can feel like they are touching as they squat,” Noe said. “When I brought my mom in, she couldn’t fathom why she would need to squat. So I told her to think about sitting in a chair, that motion is coming down with squatting and we are coming back up.”
Those interested in CrossFit can find more information about joining by visiting the gym’s Facebook page, calling (580) 402-2661 or going to the gym in person at 1602 N. Van Buren.