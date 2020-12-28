After 26 years of service to the Triangle Companies, Mandy Cross is stepping into the organization’s highest position. Effective Friday, she will begin serving as president and CEO upon John Berg’s retirement.
“I am extremely happy with the board of directors’ decision to select Mandy as the next president and CEO. She is well versed in our bylaws, products, reinsurance program and company history. This assures a seamless transition for our member/owners and policyholders,” said Berg.
Cross joined Triangle in 1994 for what was intended to be a summer job as a part-time office assistant before starting classes at Phillips University in the fall. Her attention to detail and work ethic impressed company leaders, who then offered her a full-time accounting assistant position. She later was promoted to manager of accounting, two years before she would graduate from Northwestern Oklahoma State University with a bachelor of science in accounting.
In 2001, she sat for her CPA exam, passing all sections on her first attempt and earning the second highest score in Oklahoma. She received an honorable mention award from the Oklahoma Society of CPAs. The following year she was promoted to associate vice president for finance and has continued to excel in leadership roles such as vice president of Triangle’s finance, claims, underwriting and information technology departments and later as chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Additionally, she holds three industry designations: Associate in Insurance Accounting and Finance, Associate in Reinsurance and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter.
Over the past 12 years, Cross has been instrumental in developing Triangle’s reinsurance programs and working closely with brokers. Recently, she has worked on laying the groundwork for Triangle’s latest product, Tri-Guard. This product allows Triangle Insurance Co. to write larger, more complex commercial agribusinesses and is on track to be available in 2021’s second quarter.
“It’s exciting to take the reins of a company, which continues to deliver on its time-honored dedication to attentive customer service," Cross said. "Our simple values have provided a base from which Triangle has exploded in both size and strength. We’ve stacked our hand with amazing employees, and I am excited to see what we can accomplish.”
