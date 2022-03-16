Fires in both Garfield and Grant counties were sparked, respectively, on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
The fire in Garfield County occurred around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday near 54th and Carrier, said Kremlin Fire Department Chief Jeff Baker. The blaze started out as a controlled burn.
About 15 acres were burned, and Baker estimated the fire traveled a distance of 10 football fields.
That fire was put out and fully contained by Wednesday, Baker said.
“We were fortunate there was not a lot of wind pushing it,” Baker said.
On Wednesday, Baker said KFD, along with multiple other fire departments in the area, were on standby to be called out to assist with any other fires, like the fire in Grant County.
Grant County Emergency Manager Maddy Wheeler said the fire occurred around 1:52 p.m. southeast of Medford near County Road 1010 and Harmon Road and had traveled about five miles.
Other fire departments in Grant County, as well as units from Garfield and Kay counties helped put out the now-contained blaze.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, all out-of-county fire departments had been sent home, and by 7 p.m., only Lamont Fire Department was on scene.
As of Wednesday, neither Garfield nor Grant counties have burn bans in place. Other Oklahoma counties in the area without one include Kingfisher and Woods, but Alfalfa, Blaine, Major, Kay, Noble and Woodward counties have one in place.
Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, urged residents to not burn anything and to be mindful of throwing cigarette butts into the grass due to extreme drought, low humidity and wind.
“We’re just asking people to not burn anything,” he said. “Keep your eyes peeled for smoke or fire, and call 911 if you see anything.”
