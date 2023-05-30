DOVER, Okla. — A Crescent man was admitted in stable condition with head and internal body injuries after a one-vehicle crash a mlle south and nine east of Dover, in Kingfisher County, at 8:19 p.m. Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Stephen Carter, 57, was taken via ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the OHP report states.
He was driving a 2006 Buick Lacrosse west on E. 730 Rd., at the N2950 intersection, when the vehicle departed the roadway, causing Carter to overcorrect and hit a tree, according to the report. OHP lists the driver’s condition as normal and the cause of the collision as “failure to maintain lane.”
Seat belts were equipped and in use, and Carter was pinned for an unspecified time and freed by Dover Fire Department, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.