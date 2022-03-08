Monday night’s livestock premium sale showed which animals ENID, Okla. —were the real cream of the crop after a weeklong exhibition.
The 88th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show ended Monday night with the premium sale auction.
FFA and 4-H exhibitors, family and community supporters attended the final night of the NWDJLS at Chisholm Trail Expo Center Pavilion.
Exhibitors began showing and competing last week, with the sale being the culmination of the show.
The premium sale raised $215,445, blowing away last year’s total of $158,390 and 2020’s total of $166,900.
Bidders don’t keep the animals. Instead, the money raised goes to the youth as a reward for their time and effort raising and showing their animals. Funds gained from the sale go toward the exhibitors’ next project animal and to cover the cost of animal feed, supplies and other expenses.
“We have a big crowd out here tonight as people show up to support our ag youth in Northwest Oklahoma,” said Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce. “This is the 88th year. We are excited to have this turnout. These kids are the cream of the crop, and we are always proud of how they stick to it and the work ethic they have for their animals. I think it’s beneficial to the community as well.”
The show had 2,200 entries, 900 exhibitors and more than 125 volunteers, said livestock show general superintendent Brady Bond.
“We started a new contest, so it has been very busy this year,” Bond said. “We had a great turnout. It’s great to see this many people here for the kids. I am hoping for a really good night.”
Sixth-grader Brenden Winter,of Medford 4H, showing his supreme gilt he raised, sold his pig for $3,500. Winter has been showing for eight years.
“It felt good, that was the first time we won. She was supreme gilt. It was a really good weekend. Almost all of our pigs placed.”
The top six exhibitors Monday night were: Colby Kokojan, Drummond FFA, grand champion steer; Brigham Bunt, Ringwood 4-H, grand champion barrow; Price Poe, Cherokee 4-H, grand champion wether goat; Pepper Elmore, Kremlin-Hillsdale FFA, supreme heifer; Brenden Winter, Medford 4-H, supreme gilt; Cade Charmasson, Hennessey 4-H, supreme doe.
Competitors from Northwest Oklahoma 4-H and FFA Clubs include Drummond, Ringwood, Cherokee, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Medford, Hennessey, Guthrie, Blackwell, Cherokee, Fairview, Morrison, Garfield County, Ringwood, Kay County, Mulhall-Orlando, Ponca City, Pond Creek-Hunter, Garber, Lomega, Kingfisher, Perry, Newkirk, Dover, Watonga, Waukomis, Crescent, Timberlake, Chisholm, Cashion, DCLA, Burlington and Frontier.
