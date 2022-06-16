CANTON, Okla. — Four youths and a 66-year-old driver from Perryton, Texas, were treated at Oklahoma hospitals after their van crashed just west of Canton in Blaine County Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Marlon Sparks was transported by Air-Evac to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted for head and internal trunk injuries, according to an OHP report. His four passengers, ranging in ages from 12 to 17, were all treated for minor arm and leg injuries at Seiling Medical Regional Center and later released, the report states.
Sparks was west on Oklahoma 51, about 2 miles west of Canton, at 5:19 p.m. when he “passed out due to a medical condition and departed the roadway to the right, strucking a culvert, and then a tree,” according to the report. Sparks was pinned four about 30 minutes.
Seatbelts were in use by the driver but not the passengers, the report states. Cause of the collision was listed as “medical incident.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.