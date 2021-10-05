ENID, Okla. — Crafts From The Heart is hosting a fundraiser for its Adopt a Grandparent program and is need of donations.
Items needed include small soap packets, no-slip socks, pens, pencils, crossword puzzles books, small blankets, according to information from the organizers. The items are delivered to local nursing homes.
Donations can be made by calling (405) 305-5572 or the group will be taking items at Weekends on Maine, which is held the third Saturday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.