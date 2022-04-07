4 R Kids is holding two popular events Saturday at their location at 710 Overland Trail in Enid.
The Family Fun Spring Craft-A-Ganza will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shoppers can shop several craft booths, and kids can pick up a wooden Easter egg to paint, play a family game of mini golf, enjoy concessions and check out the newly redesigned and redecorated 2nd Story gift Shop.
The Rubber Duck Fundraiser will also be held Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
Participants may buy one (or more!) rubber ducks for the Rubber Duck Drop and have a chance to win prizes.
The ducks will be dropped from the top of a firetruck ladder into pools at 4RKids. Ducks that land inside the pool win prizes and move on to the next drop. The longer your duck lasts, the bigger the prizes you will win!
Ducks are $10 each and can be purchased at www.4rkis.com/rubberduck.
