ENID, Okla. — Geneva Cox celebrated a full and active life on Tuesday, her 100th birthday.
Mayor George Pankonin honored her with a proclamation and joined in the birthday festivities with family, friends and residents of The Commons.
“I still enjoy my life, and only God knows when you are going to die,” Cox said, who lives in assisted-living at The Commons.
Cox described some of the more memorable times in her life. She said her father survived the Battle of the Argonne Forest in France during World War I, which saw hundreds of Americans killed.
Surrounded by three of her nephews, she also talked about outliving four husbands.
“No,” she said, “I didn’t kill any of them.”
Everyone laughed, and her nephew Doug Lakely, of Alva, said, “We’ve always described her as the sweetest and the meanest.”
“I had high husband standards,” Cox said.
She said her husbands had to go to church, no drinking and no hitting.
Her first husband died on D-Day in World War II. They had only been married four years. Cox was married for 10 years to her second husband, who died of cancer, and her longest marriage was 45 years.
She got married to her last husband at age 80, and they were married 10 years before he died.
Cox is from the Poteau area and worked 25 years in home economics.
“I made sample clothing for a manufacturer who used them to sell contracts,” she said.
She said she was a hard worker and has done about everything in her life. She moved to Enid three years ago when her nephews wanted her closer.
“It was time,” Cox said. “I couldn’t ride my four-wheeler any more.”
Cox has been to every state in the country, and traveled to the Canary Islands, Spain Morocco and the Bahamas twice.
She said she walks a half mile every day and takes pride in still being able to take care of herself. Her twin nephews, Dan and Dennis Crawford, also live in the Enid area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.