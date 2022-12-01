COVINGTON, Okla. — The congregation of St. John’s Lutheran Church is planning special services for 2022 Advent and Christmas seasons.
All special Sunday services will be 10 a.m. leading up to the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve traditional candlelight service and the Christmas service celebration of the birth of Christ and the baptism of Luke Morris Latta, according to a church press release.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, there will be a Hanging of the Greens service, with members participating in the tree trimming by placing their favorite angel or cross ornament on the tree and decorating the church for Christmas.
On Dec. 11 the “Grumpy Shepherd Story” will be led by adults for the children, who will participate in a bell choir, with a solo by Charlotte Rink.
On Dec. 18, the service will focus on the joy of the season with familiar hymns and special instrumental solos from Morgan King, Cade Olmstead and Meya Pope.
The services are open to the public. Those wishing more information can contact Kenneth Wade, pastor, at (580) 484-6666.
