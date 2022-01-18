The town of Covington will soon be a whole lot sweeter again as its old refreshment stand comes under new ownership.
On Jan. 13, Jorden and Nick Martin bought the town’s Dairy Sweet, a refreshment stand that served items like hamburgers, ice cream and fries for decades before closing its doors several years ago.
The couple, who have one daughter, grew up in the Enid area and have both worked in the food service industry.
Jorden said she and Nick wanted to bring back a place in Covington where everyone could go.
“I want people to come here after a ballgame and get some ice cream and burgers, and maybe have Santa Claus for Christmas and serve hot chocolate — just getting people together,” she said.
The Dairy Sweet opened around 1961, passing through several owners before closing down, and many people on social media expressed their excitement for the future reopening.
Jordan’s Facebook post announcing the purchase had 200 comments and 118 shares.
“Everyone’s very supportive,” she said. “The outpour has been just amazing.”
Jorden said she and Nick hope to reopen the Dairy Sweet this year, depending on how the renovation process goes.
Some of the items Jorden said the Dairy Sweet will sell include hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, salads, shakes, malts and cherry limeades — “good, old-fashioned diner stuff,” she said.
The couple had always wanted to own a restaurant together, so when the opportunity came up to buy the Dairy Sweet, they decided to go for it.
“I just love the small-town aspect and being a part of the community,” Jorden said. “We’re excited to meet everybody.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.