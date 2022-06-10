Randy West, Covington Police Department chief, was scrolling through news articles on his cellphone Wednesday night when he saw a story regarding the execution of an Arizona inmate.
After reading about the execution of 66-year-old Frank Jarvis Atwood, who was convicted in in the 1980s for abduction and murder of an 8-year-old Tucson girl, West was transported back in time.
Just weeks before Vicki Lynne Hoskinson was kidnapped and killed in 1984, West, then with Enid Police Department, said he saw Atwood in Enid and warned other law enforcement agencies between Enid and California of the man recently paroled from California.
“It really all just came flooding back,” West said. “I can still picture (Atwood’s) face from that day in Enid.”
In late August 1984, West said he was driving an unmarked police vehicle and stopped at a stop sign at 26th and Randolph, and at the same time, a black Datsun 280Z with a California license plate also stopped at the intersection.
West said the driver of the Datsun glared at the then-detective with a “look of evil and hatred in his eyes.” Disturbed by the look, West jotted down the license plate number and descriptions of both the vehicle and the driver.
Within the next two days, a man went to EPD and told Detective Pat Blakely and West he had a friend, identified as Atwood, visiting from California who had been convicted of child molestation and recently had been paroled from prison.
West said the man said he was afraid of Atwood and what he might do and “didn’t want anything to happen to any child” in Enid.
When asked about Atwood’s vehicle, the man told West that Atwood was driving a black Datsun 280Z.
“I said, ‘Hold on a minute,’ and I went out to my car, got my notebook and had a dispatcher run the license plate,” West said. “Sure enough, it belonged to the same guy (the man) was talking about. That’s where it all started.”
On Aug. 27, 1984, West sent a message via a teletype machine to Los Angeles Police Department and asked LAPD to contact Atwood’s parole officer to see if Atwood was in violation of his parole for being in Oklahoma, but West said he received no response.
Blakely and West had learned Atwood was selling marijuana to make enough money to drive back to California by Sept. 1 to report to his parole officer, so the two attempted to make a controlled buy, but Atwood already had left the Enid area.
Atwood could not be arrested in Enid since he had not broken any laws, West said.
On Aug. 30, West said he sent another teletype containing descriptions of Atwood and his vehicle to law enforcement agencies in New Mexico and Arizona — especially the Tucson area because the man had told Blakely and West that Atwood would stop and stay there while traveling from California to Enid and vice versa.
“My intent with the teletype was not to get (Atwood) arrested but to inform those agencies that he could be a possible suspect in any kidnappings of children or molestations that were unsolved,” West said.
Hoskinson disappeared on Sept. 17, 1984, after leaving her Tucson home. Atwood, then 28 years old, was arrested three days later in Texas in connection with her kidnapping.
Hoskinson’s skeletal remains were found in the desert several months later in 1985.
After learning of Hoskinson’s abduction and murder, West forwarded his investigative file to Tucson investigators, and West, Blakely and other officers testified during Atwood’s trial in 1987.
One year after Atwood’s conviction, EPD received a letter from John Davis, an Arizona assistant attorney general who prosecuted the case, praising the four for their assistance.
“That conviction could not have been obtained without the assistance of officers from (EPD),” the letter reads.
In the letter, Davis singled out West for recognizing the “special danger” Atwood “posed to children when he stopped in Enid prior to the crime.”
“(Officer West) attempted to warn other jurisdictions,” the letter reads. “Unfortunately those warnings did not prevent the crime. However, Officer West’s work preserved vital pieces of evidence which proved Atwood’s evil intentions toward children. Throughout the lengthy investigation, Officer West’s help was invaluable in building the case against Atwood.”
West said he’d had a few prior intuitions similar to seeing Atwood at the intersection, but had always let them go, detailing a time he woke up in the middle of the night and had a gut feeling that a store was going to be robbed that night in connection to a series of armed robberies occurring in the area.
West said he started to leave but ended up talking himself out of it, saying, “Surely, it’s not going to happen.” But it did in that timeframe, he said, and from that point on, he learned to follow through with those gut feelings.
“You may not always be right, but if you are right, you could make a difference,” West said. “If you have an intuition — if you have a feeling — always follow through with it.”
Atwood continued to maintain his innocence in his final statement and was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday morning.
