ENID, Okla. — A Covington man was among 30 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.
Cases in Garfield County on Wednesday increased by 15 for a total of 7,267, with 345 active and 6,858, or 94.4%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,417, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 326 active cases and 6,033 recovered.
Of the county’s 64 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber, Lahoma and Covington deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum. Deaths in Enid by Zip code match the county numbers, according to OSDH.
The state recorded 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, a 0.4% increase, Wednesday, taking the total to 407,724, with 23,657 active, a single-day decrease of 859, and 380,167 recovered, including 2,489 since Tuesdays report.
There have been 3,900 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 30 deaths statewide, 21 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and three women in Tulsa County, three men and one woman in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Cleveland County, one man each in Comanche, Garfield, Garvin, Muskogee, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties and one woman each in Canadian, Carter and Creek counties.
Seven of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each in Caddo, Cleveland, Grady, Seminole and Tulsa counties and one woman each in Haskell and Oklahoma counties. The two remaining deaths were men in Osage and Tulsa counties in the 36-49 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,930 Wednesday, according to OSDH.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 12 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had 15 patients and also had no deaths.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included six in Noble, five in Kingfisher, three in Blaine and two in Grant. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties, and Woodward County saw a reduction of two cases.
State update
There have been 215,817 Oklahoma women and 191,882 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 25 designated as unknown gender.
Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,804 in the 0-4 age group, 45,774 in the 5-17 age group, 127,724 in the 18-35 age group, 88,109 in the 36-49 age group, 79,340 in the 50-64 age group and 58,916 in the 65 and older age group. There were 57 listed as unknown age.
Of the overall 3,900 deaths in the state, 3,094 have been 65 and older and 624 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 148 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,216, than women, 1,684, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.
Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 638 in Oklahoma; 637 in Tulsa; 243 in Cleveland; 122 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 104 in Creek; 87 in Muskogee; 81 in Canadian; 79 in Washington; 74 in Wagoner; 66 each in Grady and Kay; 64 in Garfield; 62 in Custer; 61 in Pottawatomie; 59 each in Delaware and McCurtain; 56 in Stephens; 52 in Caddo; 51 in Bryan; 48 in Lincoln; 43 each in Jackson, McClain and Payne; 42 each in Le Flore and Pontotoc; 41 in Osage; 40 in Carter; 39 each in Garvin and Okmukgee; 38 each in Cherokee and Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Beckham; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 30 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 in Kingfisher; 20 each in Adair and Murray; 18 in Okfuskee; 17 in Johnston; 16 each in Greer and Hughes; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Coal, Craig and Woods; nine each in Haskell and Noble; eight each in Latimer and Love; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Jefferson and Washita; six each in Beaver and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa and Major; four in Dewey; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,034 cases, 2,937 recovered, 82 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,909 cases, 1,816 recovered, 72 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,301 cases, 1,195 recovered, 97 active and nine deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,169 cases, 1,121 recovered, 38 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,132 cases, 1,087 recovered, 40 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.
• Blaine with 967 cases, 870 recovered, 90 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.
• Major with 921 cases, 878 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, three from Fairview and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 517 cases, 489 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
There have been 2,826 cases, with 2,642 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,509 cases, with 3,313 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 35 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
DOC update
The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 57 Wednesday with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.
DOC data shows there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson, and one inmate was in isolation at James Crabtree.
DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.
