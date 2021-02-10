covid daily 2.10.21

ENID, Okla. — A Covington man was among 30 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday.

Cases in Garfield County on Wednesday increased by 15 for a total of 7,267, with 345 active and 6,858, or 94.4%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,417, or 88.3% — have been in Enid, which reported 326 active cases and 6,033 recovered.

Of the county’s 64 deaths, 58 have been in Enid, according to the OSDH list of city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Garber and Covington. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber, Lahoma and Covington deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum. Deaths in Enid by Zip code match the county numbers, according to OSDH.

The state recorded 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, a 0.4% increase, Wednesday, taking the total to 407,724, with 23,657 active, a single-day decrease of 859, and 380,167 recovered, including 2,489 since Tuesdays report.

There have been 3,900 deaths in the state in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 30 deaths statewide, 21 were in the 65 and older age group: three men and three women in Tulsa County, three men and one woman in Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in Cleveland County, one man each in Comanche, Garfield, Garvin, Muskogee, Pottawatomie and Wagoner counties and one woman each in Canadian, Carter and Creek counties.

Seven of the deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man each in Caddo, Cleveland, Grady, Seminole and Tulsa counties and one woman each in Haskell and Oklahoma counties. The two remaining deaths were men in Osage and Tulsa counties in the 36-49 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 22,930 Wednesday, according to OSDH.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating 12 COVID-19 patients with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Wednesday it had 15 patients and also had no deaths.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Wednesday included six in Noble, five in Kingfisher, three in Blaine and two in Grant. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties, and Woodward County saw a reduction of two cases.

State update

There have been 215,817 Oklahoma women and 191,882 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Wednesday. There were 25 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 7,804 in the 0-4 age group, 45,774 in the 5-17 age group, 127,724 in the 18-35 age group, 88,109 in the 36-49 age group, 79,340 in the 50-64 age group and 58,916 in the 65 and older age group. There were 57 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,900 deaths in the state, 3,094 have been 65 and older and 624 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.3% of the total. There have been 148 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 33 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 2,216, than women, 1,684, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Wednesday.

Data show deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 638 in Oklahoma; 637 in Tulsa; 243 in Cleveland; 122 in Comanche; 108 in Rogers; 104 in Creek; 87 in Muskogee; 81 in Canadian; 79 in Washington; 74 in Wagoner; 66 each in Grady and Kay; 64 in Garfield; 62 in Custer; 61 in Pottawatomie; 59 each in Delaware and McCurtain; 56 in Stephens; 52 in Caddo; 51 in Bryan; 48 in Lincoln; 43 each in Jackson, McClain and Payne; 42 each in Le Flore and Pontotoc; 41 in Osage; 40 in Carter; 39 each in Garvin and Okmukgee; 38 each in Cherokee and Ottawa; 34 in Mayes; 33 in Beckham; 32 each in McIntosh and Pittsburg; 30 in Seminole; 28 each in Pawnee and Sequoyah; 26 in Logan; 22 in Texas; 21 in Kingfisher; 20 each in Adair and Murray; 18 in Okfuskee; 17 in Johnston; 16 each in Greer and Hughes; 15 each in Nowata and Woodward; 14 in Tillman; 13 each in Choctaw, Cotton, Kiowa and Pushmataha; 12 in Marshall; 10 each in Atoka, Coal, Craig and Woods; nine each in Haskell and Noble; eight each in Latimer and Love; seven each in Blaine, Grant, Jefferson and Washita; six each in Beaver and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa and Major; four in Dewey; three in Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,034 cases, 2,937 recovered, 82 active and 15 deaths, 10 from Woodward, two each from Fort Supply and Mooreland and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,909 cases, 1,816 recovered, 72 active and 21 deaths, 10 from Kingfisher, five from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,301 cases, 1,195 recovered, 97 active and nine deaths, including five from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,169 cases, 1,121 recovered, 38 active and 10 deaths, eight from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,132 cases, 1,087 recovered, 40 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Carmen and Cherokee.

• Blaine with 967 cases, 870 recovered, 90 active and seven deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and four not listed by town.

• Major with 921 cases, 878 recovered, 38 active and five deaths, three from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 517 cases, 489 recovered, 21 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

There have been 2,826 cases, with 2,642 recovered and 33 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,509 cases, with 3,313 recovered and 24 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 35 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 57 Wednesday with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC data shows there was one active case at Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva and one at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena. No cases were reported at Enid Community Corrections Center or William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were one and 33, respectively, at Bill Johnson, and one inmate was in isolation at James Crabtree.

DOC reports that among the inmate deaths related to COVID-19, there have been two at William S. Key and three at James Crabtree correctional centers in Northwest Oklahoma.

Oklahoma per city 02.10.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
City Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA CITY 59275 506 55528 2021-02-10
TULSA 40376 419 37801 2021-02-10
EDMOND 15867 91 14939 2021-02-10
BROKEN ARROW 14938 128 13902 2021-02-10
NORMAN 12837 126 11980 2021-02-10
OTHER*** 9141 54 8510 2021-02-10
YUKON 8360 35 7923 2021-02-10
LAWTON 7250 97 6493 2021-02-10
ENID 6417 58 6033 2021-02-10
MOORE 5885 39 5466 2021-02-10
STILLWATER 5826 21 5543 2021-02-10
CLAREMORE 5567 77 5165 2021-02-10
OWASSO 4968 34 4664 2021-02-10
MUSKOGEE 4906 68 4380 2021-02-10
SHAWNEE 4594 45 4328 2021-02-10
ARDMORE 4083 26 3700 2021-02-10
ADA 3867 35 3557 2021-02-10
TAHLEQUAH 3694 27 3402 2021-02-10
PONCA CITY 3631 36 3418 2021-02-10
BARTLESVILLE 3486 65 3195 2021-02-10
DURANT 3344 27 3050 2021-02-10
BIXBY 3289 22 3082 2021-02-10
SAND SPRINGS 3040 35 2835 2021-02-10
MCALESTER 2967 23 2801 2021-02-10
DUNCAN 2816 35 2625 2021-02-10
SAPULPA 2796 41 2575 2021-02-10
JENKS 2712 18 2526 2021-02-10
GUYMON 2507 21 2430 2021-02-10
MUSTANG 2481 21 2350 2021-02-10
EL RENO 2336 17 2230 2021-02-10
ALTUS 2333 40 2183 2021-02-10
CHICKASHA 2252 39 2086 2021-02-10
GUTHRIE 2238 20 2064 2021-02-10
COLLINSVILLE 2217 14 2074 2021-02-10
CHOCTAW 2184 16 2045 2021-02-10
BLANCHARD 2054 12 1898 2021-02-10
STILWELL 2041 16 1804 2021-02-10
MIAMI 1999 22 1899 2021-02-10
BETHANY 1821 17 1709 2021-02-10
WOODWARD 1758 10 1687 2021-02-10
COWETA 1734 24 1599 2021-02-10
WEATHERFORD 1726 21 1648 2021-02-10
CLINTON 1656 38 1550 2021-02-10
SKIATOOK 1611 8 1489 2021-02-10
ELK CITY 1607 18 1474 2021-02-10
TAFT 1568 3 1551 2021-02-10
POTEAU 1497 13 1415 2021-02-10
PRYOR CREEK 1492 17 1390 2021-02-10
GLENPOOL 1482 14 1369 2021-02-10
GROVE 1469 35 1370 2021-02-10
VINITA 1444 7 1373 2021-02-10
OKMULGEE 1436 22 1326 2021-02-10
SEMINOLE 1409 16 1292 2021-02-10
TUTTLE 1403 11 1324 2021-02-10
SALLISAW 1401 14 1307 2021-02-10
PURCELL 1365 18 1234 2021-02-10
WAGONER 1351 13 1252 2021-02-10
ATOKA 1315 7 1242 2021-02-10
CUSHING 1301 13 1224 2021-02-10
ANADARKO 1290 18 1178 2021-02-10
BROKEN BOW 1283 29 1158 2021-02-10
PAULS VALLEY 1199 15 1126 2021-02-10
NOBLE 1198 16 1085 2021-02-10
SULPHUR 1194 12 1084 2021-02-10
IDABEL 1187 14 1085 2021-02-10
NEWCASTLE 1181 8 1113 2021-02-10
LEXINGTON 1156 13 1036 2021-02-10
TECUMSEH 1117 7 1039 2021-02-10
FORT GIBSON 1100 11 947 2021-02-10
HARRAH 1100 9 1008 2021-02-10
PIEDMONT 1087 6 1026 2021-02-10
MCLOUD 1040 5 984 2021-02-10
MADILL 1012 6 956 2021-02-10
ALVA 978 8 938 2021-02-10
JAY 969 11 912 2021-02-10
MARLOW 952 9 906 2021-02-10
MULDROW 937 4 879 2021-02-10
MARIETTA 936 6 884 2021-02-10
FORT SUPPLY 927 2 921 2021-02-10
CHECOTAH 921 16 867 2021-02-10
HENRYETTA 890 11 842 2021-02-10
HUGO 889 10 816 2021-02-10
EUFAULA 848 16 773 2021-02-10
BRISTOW 845 21 799 2021-02-10
SAYRE 801 13 764 2021-02-10
KINGSTON 768 6 687 2021-02-10
HOMINY 765 2 728 2021-02-10
KINGFISHER 755 10 708 2021-02-10
STIGLER 733 8 678 2021-02-10
OKEMAH 728 6 687 2021-02-10
HELENA 722 2 709 2021-02-10
MANNFORD 708 12 647 2021-02-10
LINDSAY 705 9 668 2021-02-10
CATOOSA 705 10 668 2021-02-10
ELGIN 694 8 644 2021-02-10
LOCUST GROVE 681 0 601 2021-02-10
WEWOKA 669 7 603 2021-02-10
CLEVELAND 664 12 617 2021-02-10
HOLDENVILLE 658 10 599 2021-02-10
CALERA 656 5 612 2021-02-10
CHANDLER 654 15 600 2021-02-10
PERRY 647 5 580 2021-02-10
INOLA 645 6 615 2021-02-10
HEAVENER 644 10 613 2021-02-10
NOWATA 642 10 580 2021-02-10
HENNESSEY 622 5 606 2021-02-10
BLACKWELL 620 16 565 2021-02-10
MOUNDS 614 8 568 2021-02-10
SPIRO 611 1 592 2021-02-10
CACHE 599 7 549 2021-02-10
DAVIS 588 6 550 2021-02-10
AFTON 587 3 559 2021-02-10
CHELSEA 581 8 545 2021-02-10
SPERRY 575 2 544 2021-02-10
SALINA 574 4 496 2021-02-10
TISHOMINGO 569 8 530 2021-02-10
BOLEY 561 8 543 2021-02-10
SPENCER 551 11 499 2021-02-10
WESTVILLE 543 4 512 2021-02-10
WARR ACRES 541 1 518 2021-02-10
JONES 539 4 502 2021-02-10
PERKINS 537 4 503 2021-02-10
COMANCHE 529 10 495 2021-02-10
PRAGUE 516 6 498 2021-02-10
DEL CITY 510 6 455 2021-02-10
MIDWEST CITY 508 12 462 2021-02-10
ANTLERS 508 8 471 2021-02-10
FAIRVIEW 499 3 477 2021-02-10
PAWNEE 494 13 447 2021-02-10
VIAN 492 5 458 2021-02-10
COALGATE 489 7 446 2021-02-10
HULBERT 485 4 447 2021-02-10
WYNNEWOOD 484 4 439 2021-02-10
DEWEY 475 5 441 2021-02-10
OOLOGAH 475 3 447 2021-02-10
PAWHUSKA 469 8 437 2021-02-10
HASKELL 466 3 436 2021-02-10
WILBURTON 464 6 435 2021-02-10
COLCORD 463 3 443 2021-02-10
HINTON 460 1 450 2021-02-10
MEEKER 446 16 415 2021-02-10
APACHE 441 4 412 2021-02-10
ROLAND 440 1 411 2021-02-10
CHOUTEAU 434 9 405 2021-02-10
STRATFORD 427 3 407 2021-02-10
WISTER 424 2 387 2021-02-10
FREDERICK 422 10 394 2021-02-10
LONE GROVE 418 2 392 2021-02-10
NEWKIRK 408 3 373 2021-02-10
TALIHINA 399 9 373 2021-02-10
CARNEGIE 397 9 355 2021-02-10
STROUD 389 3 368 2021-02-10
WALTERS 386 3 347 2021-02-10
KONAWA 380 4 349 2021-02-10
NICHOLS HILLS 379 1 361 2021-02-10
BEGGS 379 4 357 2021-02-10
POCOLA 378 3 351 2021-02-10
WILSON 378 6 343 2021-02-10
WATONGA 378 1 334 2021-02-10
KANSAS 377 6 358 2021-02-10
WASHINGTON 374 3 351 2021-02-10
LUTHER 360 6 319 2021-02-10
TONKAWA 347 11 324 2021-02-10
HARTSHORNE 344 4 313 2021-02-10
MINCO 339 0 328 2021-02-10
MANGUM 337 12 291 2021-02-10
COLBERT 334 9 296 2021-02-10
VALLIANT 333 5 308 2021-02-10
MORRIS 332 2 313 2021-02-10
WELLSTON 325 4 309 2021-02-10
HOOKER 318 0 306 2021-02-10
FLETCHER 314 2 289 2021-02-10
NEW CORDELL 314 0 294 2021-02-10
WYANDOTTE 313 3 297 2021-02-10
HOBART 310 7 287 2021-02-10
GORE 310 4 284 2021-02-10
COMMERCE 310 2 303 2021-02-10
CADDO 308 1 291 2021-02-10
PORUM 299 2 268 2021-02-10
MEAD 298 3 272 2021-02-10
HOWE 294 0 284 2021-02-10
HEALDTON 292 4 260 2021-02-10
QUAPAW 290 7 276 2021-02-10
ELMORE CITY 287 3 267 2021-02-10
PORTER 287 6 270 2021-02-10
WARNER 283 1 259 2021-02-10
FAIRLAND 282 1 271 2021-02-10
ARCADIA 274 0 265 2021-02-10
KIEFER 270 1 244 2021-02-10
STONEWALL 270 2 241 2021-02-10
TALALA 266 3 250 2021-02-10
DRUMRIGHT 263 5 227 2021-02-10
BOKCHITO 261 2 241 2021-02-10
WAURIKA 258 3 247 2021-02-10
KELLYVILLE 257 3 248 2021-02-10
ADAIR 256 2 239 2021-02-10
RINGLING 251 1 227 2021-02-10
CRESCENT 248 2 235 2021-02-10
HOLLIS 247 1 213 2021-02-10
BARNSDALL 247 4 222 2021-02-10
MAYSVILLE 244 6 221 2021-02-10
WAYNE 239 2 224 2021-02-10
ALLEN 237 2 223 2021-02-10
CASHION 236 0 222 2021-02-10
EARLSBORO 234 0 219 2021-02-10
OKARCHE 232 4 220 2021-02-10
BOSWELL 230 1 214 2021-02-10
PADEN 226 1 216 2021-02-10
RUSH SPRINGS 225 3 209 2021-02-10
HYDRO 223 4 208 2021-02-10
BLAIR 220 1 203 2021-02-10
WRIGHT CITY 215 1 191 2021-02-10
FORT COBB 212 2 198 2021-02-10
YALE 211 4 182 2021-02-10
WAUKOMIS 208 0 202 2021-02-10
CAMERON 208 0 196 2021-02-10
CHEROKEE 208 1 189 2021-02-10
MOORELAND 207 2 193 2021-02-10
HAWORTH 206 3 186 2021-02-10
WATTS 205 0 186 2021-02-10
ROFF 204 1 178 2021-02-10
BEAVER 203 4 191 2021-02-10
PAOLI 203 2 177 2021-02-10
LAVERNE 203 1 196 2021-02-10
BILLINGS 201 1 196 2021-02-10
KEOTA 199 0 195 2021-02-10
GERONIMO 198 2 180 2021-02-10
MAUD 197 0 170 2021-02-10
BINGER 196 10 179 2021-02-10
CEMENT 195 0 179 2021-02-10
OKEENE 190 0 184 2021-02-10
BIG CABIN 187 2 176 2021-02-10
WETUMKA 186 3 169 2021-02-10
GLENCOE 184 2 164 2021-02-10
QUINTON 184 1 165 2021-02-10
TEXHOMA 183 0 178 2021-02-10
BOKOSHE 181 0 165 2021-02-10
CYRIL 180 2 165 2021-02-10
OCHELATA 177 3 166 2021-02-10
RINGWOOD 177 0 168 2021-02-10
ARAPAHO 174 4 162 2021-02-10
THOMAS 174 0 172 2021-02-10
MORRISON 173 1 162 2021-02-10
SHATTUCK 173 1 164 2021-02-10
JENNINGS 173 1 156 2021-02-10
WELCH 171 2 163 2021-02-10
CHEYENNE 170 1 160 2021-02-10
FAIRFAX 169 1 157 2021-02-10
NINNEKAH 167 1 151 2021-02-10
GEARY 166 1 148 2021-02-10
RED ROCK 165 2 153 2021-02-10
OKTAHA 163 0 152 2021-02-10
MEDFORD 162 1 158 2021-02-10
INDIAHOMA 160 1 143 2021-02-10
RAMONA 159 4 145 2021-02-10
GOODWELL 157 1 152 2021-02-10
SEILING 155 1 150 2021-02-10
BUFFALO 155 2 150 2021-02-10
WELEETKA 154 3 138 2021-02-10
THACKERVILLE 154 1 151 2021-02-10
SHADY POINT 153 1 146 2021-02-10
FORT TOWSON 153 0 142 2021-02-10
CALUMET 151 0 150 2021-02-10
GRACEMONT 148 2 138 2021-02-10
SNYDER 146 5 131 2021-02-10
BENNINGTON 145 2 130 2021-02-10
RED OAK 144 0 128 2021-02-10
DEPEW 143 2 135 2021-02-10
UNION CITY 142 1 137 2021-02-10
CANTON 140 2 126 2021-02-10
COPAN 140 1 133 2021-02-10
BURNS FLAT 139 1 132 2021-02-10
PANAMA 139 1 132 2021-02-10
KREBS 137 2 127 2021-02-10
POND CREEK 136 0 132 2021-02-10
BLUEJACKET 135 1 129 2021-02-10
TEMPLE 133 9 116 2021-02-10
CLAYTON 132 1 123 2021-02-10
MANNSVILLE 131 1 115 2021-02-10
WANETTE 130 0 123 2021-02-10
WEBBERS FALLS 129 0 115 2021-02-10
MILBURN 129 3 113 2021-02-10
GRANITE 127 4 117 2021-02-10
VICI 127 0 120 2021-02-10
CANUTE 127 0 118 2021-02-10
ARKOMA 126 1 115 2021-02-10
GARBER 126 1 123 2021-02-10
KIOWA 124 2 114 2021-02-10
HAMMON 124 2 114 2021-02-10
LAHOMA 122 5 115 2021-02-10
TERLTON 122 1 112 2021-02-10
LEEDEY 121 4 113 2021-02-10
ALEX 120 2 111 2021-02-10
SPAVINAW 120 1 105 2021-02-10
TIPTON 119 3 108 2021-02-10
MOUNTAIN VIEW 119 1 106 2021-02-10
ASHER 116 0 101 2021-02-10
CHATTANOOGA 113 2 104 2021-02-10
COUNCIL HILL 112 2 106 2021-02-10
GRANDFIELD 111 1 102 2021-02-10
DAVENPORT 111 0 106 2021-02-10
VELMA 111 2 107 2021-02-10
ERICK 110 1 100 2021-02-10
CANEY 107 1 102 2021-02-10
RYAN 107 0 102 2021-02-10
SENTINEL 107 1 100 2021-02-10
SOPER 106 1 96 2021-02-10
MULHALL 106 0 100 2021-02-10
OAKS 106 2 97 2021-02-10
AGRA 105 1 97 2021-02-10
TUPELO 100 1 93 2021-02-10
BRAGGS 100 1 94 2021-02-10
DELAWARE 99 2 94 2021-02-10
WAYNOKA 99 0 96 2021-02-10
TYRONE 98 0 89 2021-02-10
SASAKWA 97 0 90 2021-02-10
DOVER 97 2 92 2021-02-10
MCCURTAIN 96 1 90 2021-02-10
OILTON 96 3 85 2021-02-10
BYARS 96 1 93 2021-02-10
MILL CREEK 90 0 81 2021-02-10
AMBER 90 3 85 2021-02-10
RATLIFF CITY 90 0 80 2021-02-10
LOOKEBA 88 2 84 2021-02-10
VERDEN 87 1 81 2021-02-10
GANS 87 0 75 2021-02-10
GARVIN 87 0 82 2021-02-10
FOSS 86 0 84 2021-02-10
SPRINGER 83 1 78 2021-02-10
STRINGTOWN 83 1 79 2021-02-10
STERLING 82 1 72 2021-02-10
CUSTER CITY 80 0 77 2021-02-10
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-02-10
RAVIA 79 2 72 2021-02-10
STUART 79 0 64 2021-02-10
DEWAR 78 0 69 2021-02-10
KINTA 77 0 66 2021-02-10
WANN 77 2 71 2021-02-10
RATTAN 76 1 62 2021-02-10
TRYON 76 0 65 2021-02-10
SAVANNA 75 0 71 2021-02-10
RIPLEY 75 1 72 2021-02-10
COYLE 74 0 62 2021-02-10
OLUSTEE 74 0 70 2021-02-10
PITTSBURG 73 0 66 2021-02-10
CARNEY 71 1 64 2021-02-10
DUSTIN 70 1 64 2021-02-10
CANADIAN 69 0 65 2021-02-10
COVINGTON 69 1 68 2021-02-10
CORN 69 3 65 2021-02-10
LAMONT 68 1 64 2021-02-10
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-02-10
HAILEYVILLE 66 0 60 2021-02-10
POCASSET 66 1 64 2021-02-10
FARGO 65 0 64 2021-02-10
DRUMMOND 64 0 59 2021-02-10
LONGDALE 63 0 58 2021-02-10
ORLANDO 62 0 59 2021-02-10
NASH 62 1 56 2021-02-10
KREMLIN 62 0 61 2021-02-10
MARBLE CITY 61 0 57 2021-02-10
DILL CITY 61 0 60 2021-02-10
KAW CITY 60 1 58 2021-02-10
WAPANUCKA 60 1 51 2021-02-10
SAWYER 59 1 54 2021-02-10
KETCHUM 59 1 56 2021-02-10
BOYNTON 58 0 57 2021-02-10
RANDLETT 57 1 54 2021-02-10
CASTLE 57 0 47 2021-02-10
CLEO SPRINGS 57 0 54 2021-02-10
SHIDLER 56 0 55 2021-02-10
REYDON 56 0 53 2021-02-10
AMES 56 0 56 2021-02-10
LANGLEY 56 0 50 2021-02-10
LENAPAH 55 0 54 2021-02-10
KENEFIC 54 1 49 2021-02-10
WHITEFIELD 53 0 52 2021-02-10
CROWDER 52 0 49 2021-02-10
CALVIN 52 1 47 2021-02-10
MARLAND 52 0 48 2021-02-10
ALINE 52 2 46 2021-02-10
INDIANOLA 51 0 47 2021-02-10
OKAY 50 1 44 2021-02-10
FAXON 50 0 48 2021-02-10
LEHIGH 50 0 48 2021-02-10
MENO 50 0 49 2021-02-10
LONE WOLF 50 0 48 2021-02-10
FAIRMONT 49 0 48 2021-02-10
LOCO 49 0 47 2021-02-10
WYNONA 48 2 46 2021-02-10
PRUE 47 1 45 2021-02-10
CARTER 47 0 44 2021-02-10
GAGE 46 0 42 2021-02-10
TERRAL 46 2 44 2021-02-10
ACHILLE 45 0 40 2021-02-10
TALOGA 45 0 41 2021-02-10
FORGAN 45 1 41 2021-02-10
RALSTON 44 1 42 2021-02-10
WAKITA 44 3 40 2021-02-10
CARMEN 44 2 40 2021-02-10
HASTINGS 43 1 42 2021-02-10
MOUNTAIN PARK 43 0 41 2021-02-10
SCHULTER 42 0 41 2021-02-10
ROOSEVELT 42 0 36 2021-02-10
SHARON 41 1 36 2021-02-10
BURBANK 41 0 39 2021-02-10
LANGSTON 40 1 35 2021-02-10
COLONY 40 0 40 2021-02-10
BUTLER 40 0 38 2021-02-10
FOSTER 39 0 38 2021-02-10
SPARKS 39 1 36 2021-02-10
JET 38 0 38 2021-02-10
DEER CREEK 37 1 31 2021-02-10
GOLTRY 37 0 35 2021-02-10
ROCKY 36 0 33 2021-02-10
GOLDSBY 36 0 33 2021-02-10
HARDESTY 35 0 33 2021-02-10
DEVOL 35 0 33 2021-02-10
FREEDOM 35 0 34 2021-02-10
EAKLY 34 0 32 2021-02-10
FRANCIS 34 1 30 2021-02-10
OSAGE 34 0 33 2021-02-10
MARSHALL 34 0 34 2021-02-10
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-02-10
BERNICE 33 0 32 2021-02-10
AVANT 31 0 29 2021-02-10
HANNA 31 0 29 2021-02-10
NICOMA PARK 30 1 27 2021-02-10
DAVIDSON 30 0 25 2021-02-10
BESSIE 30 1 27 2021-02-10
BURLINGTON 29 0 28 2021-02-10
WILLOW 29 0 27 2021-02-10
FITZHUGH 28 0 26 2021-02-10
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-02-10
HUNTER 28 0 26 2021-02-10
GOTEBO 27 0 27 2021-02-10
MEDICINE PARK 27 0 27 2021-02-10
CAMARGO 27 0 26 2021-02-10
DACOMA 27 0 26 2021-02-10
OPTIMA 25 0 25 2021-02-10
DISNEY 24 0 23 2021-02-10
BRADLEY 24 1 20 2021-02-10
DIBBLE 23 0 21 2021-02-10
HITCHCOCK 23 0 18 2021-02-10
MILLERTON 22 2 20 2021-02-10
KEYES 21 0 19 2021-02-10
NORTH MIAMI 21 0 20 2021-02-10
BRAMAN 21 0 20 2021-02-10
BROMIDE 20 1 17 2021-02-10
FOYIL 20 1 18 2021-02-10
HILLSDALE 20 0 20 2021-02-10
LAMAR 20 0 19 2021-02-10
MANITOU 19 0 18 2021-02-10
CROMWELL 19 1 16 2021-02-10
ALDERSON 18 0 16 2021-02-10
MARTHA 17 1 14 2021-02-10
WAINWRIGHT 16 0 14 2021-02-10
DOUGHERTY 16 0 14 2021-02-10
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-02-10
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 1 12 2021-02-10
FANSHAWE 11 0 10 2021-02-10
PEORIA 11 0 10 2021-02-10
ALBION 10 0 10 2021-02-10
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-02-10
VERA 7 0 7 2021-02-10
THE VILLAGE 7 0 6 2021-02-10
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-02-10
GENE AUTRY 6 0 6 2021-02-10
REDBIRD 6 0 4 2021-02-10
BLACKBURN 5 0 4 2021-02-10
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-02-10
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 4 2021-02-10
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-02-10
TATUMS 4 0 2 2021-02-10
KEMP 4 0 3 2021-02-10
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-02-10
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-02-10
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-02-10
PINK 2 0 2 2021-02-10
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-02-10
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-02-10
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-02-10
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-02-10
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-02-10
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-10
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-02-10
HOFFMAN 1 0 1 2021-02-10
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-02-10
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-02-10
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-02-10
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-02-10
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-10
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-02-10
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-02-10

Oklahoma per county 02.10.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
County Cases Deaths Recovered ReportDate
OKLAHOMA 77947 638 73137 2021-02-10
TULSA 67702 637 63363 2021-02-10
CLEVELAND 27480 243 25472 2021-02-10
CANADIAN 15157 81 14374 2021-02-10
COMANCHE 11172 122 10172 2021-02-10
ROGERS 9610 108 8962 2021-02-10
MUSKOGEE 8866 87 8068 2021-02-10
PAYNE 8126 43 7689 2021-02-10
POTTAWATOMIE 7482 61 7022 2021-02-10
WAGONER 7376 74 6800 2021-02-10
GARFIELD 7267 64 6858 2021-02-10
CREEK 6199 104 5715 2021-02-10
BRYAN 5611 51 5127 2021-02-10
GRADY 5464 66 5105 2021-02-10
CARTER 5420 40 4916 2021-02-10
CHEROKEE 5251 38 4821 2021-02-10
LE FLORE 5114 42 4805 2021-02-10
KAY 4943 66 4628 2021-02-10
MCCLAIN 4880 43 4515 2021-02-10
PONTOTOC 4699 42 4312 2021-02-10
STEPHENS 4471 56 4197 2021-02-10
WASHINGTON 4465 79 4105 2021-02-10
PITTSBURG 4288 32 4013 2021-02-10
OSAGE 4284 41 3977 2021-02-10
DELAWARE 4225 59 3951 2021-02-10
CUSTER 3894 62 3685 2021-02-10
LOGAN 3792 26 3512 2021-02-10
MAYES 3788 34 3471 2021-02-10
SEQUOYAH 3702 28 3455 2021-02-10
CADDO 3701 52 3435 2021-02-10
MCCURTAIN 3633 59 3300 2021-02-10
OTTAWA 3519 38 3354 2021-02-10
OKMULGEE 3504 39 3284 2021-02-10
TEXAS 3367 22 3254 2021-02-10
GARVIN 3357 39 3123 2021-02-10
WOODWARD 3034 15 2937 2021-02-10
ADAIR 3000 20 2702 2021-02-10
LINCOLN 2937 48 2736 2021-02-10
JACKSON 2800 43 2614 2021-02-10
SEMINOLE 2683 30 2441 2021-02-10
BECKHAM 2603 33 2417 2021-02-10
KINGFISHER 1909 21 1816 2021-02-10
CRAIG 1858 10 1768 2021-02-10
MCINTOSH 1855 32 1723 2021-02-10
MURRAY 1846 20 1686 2021-02-10
MARSHALL 1791 12 1652 2021-02-10
OKFUSKEE 1726 18 1631 2021-02-10
ATOKA 1706 10 1620 2021-02-10
PAWNEE 1573 28 1446 2021-02-10
CHOCTAW 1502 13 1387 2021-02-10
LOVE 1393 8 1321 2021-02-10
NOBLE 1301 9 1195 2021-02-10
JOHNSTON 1261 17 1140 2021-02-10
HASKELL 1181 9 1099 2021-02-10
WOODS 1169 10 1121 2021-02-10
ALFALFA 1132 5 1087 2021-02-10
HUGHES 1118 16 1014 2021-02-10
NOWATA 1047 15 963 2021-02-10
WASHITA 1028 7 971 2021-02-10
BLAINE 967 7 870 2021-02-10
PUSHMATAHA 947 13 868 2021-02-10
MAJOR 921 5 878 2021-02-10
LATIMER 773 8 722 2021-02-10
KIOWA 758 13 696 2021-02-10
TILLMAN 727 14 670 2021-02-10
COAL 667 10 607 2021-02-10
JEFFERSON 659 7 621 2021-02-10
COTTON 620 13 556 2021-02-10
DEWEY 520 4 490 2021-02-10
GRANT 517 7 489 2021-02-10
GREER 500 16 441 2021-02-10
BEAVER 396 6 372 2021-02-10
HARPER 396 3 383 2021-02-10
ROGER MILLS 380 6 353 2021-02-10
ELLIS 341 1 326 2021-02-10
HARMON 277 1 241 2021-02-10
CIMARRON 123 1 115 2021-02-10
26 0 5 2021-02-10

