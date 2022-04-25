An eighth-grader at Covington-Douglas Schools recently completed Project Appleseed, earning her Junior Rifleman patch and her Patriots Day commemorative patch.
Randa Smith qualified on the U.S. Army rifle qualification course at Murray State College in Tishomingo with her AR15 she built herself.
Project Appleseed teaches American Heritage and Revolutionary War history during weekend clinics.
Smith participated in Patriots Day Memorial musket volley, as well as a 13-shot rifle volley in honor of the 52 fallen men who sacrificed their lives at the Battle of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775, when “the shot was fired heard ‘round the world.”
