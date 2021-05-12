COVINGTON, Okla. — Voters in the Covington-Douglas Public Schools district voted to approve a $9.38 million bond issue for school construction and remodeling and another $375,000 for transportation.
Proposition 1 for the district calls for “constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings” in addition to acquiring furniture and making other improvements to schools sites. The issue passed 151 to 26, with 85.31% of voter approval.
Proposition 2 to fund $375,000 worth of transportation purchases passed 149-30, or 83.24%.
City of Kingfisher voters also approved a new sales tax for fire, infrastructure, recreation and emergency services. The tax, which is one-half of one percent, begins July 1 and extends 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.