COVINGTON, Okla. — Voters in the Covington-Douglas Public Schools district voted to approve a $9.38 million bond issue for school construction and remodeling and another $375,000 for transportation.

Proposition 1 for the district calls for “constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings” in addition to acquiring furniture and making other improvements to schools sites. The issue passed 151 to 26, with 85.31% of voter approval.

Proposition 2 to fund $375,000 worth of transportation purchases passed 149-30, or 83.24%.

City of Kingfisher voters also approved a new sales tax for fire, infrastructure, recreation and emergency services. The tax, which is one-half of one percent, begins July 1 and extends 10 years.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you