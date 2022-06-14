COVINGTON, Okla. — Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Covington will celebrate the congregation’s 125th anniversary on Sunday, June 26.
A meal will be served at noon, followed by a special service at 2 p.m. from guest speaker the Rev. Barrie Henke. The theme for the celebration will be “Great is Thy Faithfulness.” A reception will follow the service.
For something to last to last as long as St. John’s has, said the Rev. Kenneth Wade and his wife Carole, must show its importance and value to the community.
“I think this is a milestone,” Kenneth said. “The average age of existence of a Protestant church in America is 85 years, so any church that exists longer than that remarkable. ... For this congregation, especially out away from a big population — 125 years is pretty phenomenal.”
The history of St. John’s goes back to the opening of the Cherokee Strip in 1893. Among the early pioneers were a number of Lutheran families who, after settling and establishing themselves in Oklahoma Territory, began gathering in their homes for worship without the aid of a pastor.
After a while, the Rev. John Hamm, from Okarche, began visiting the group to conduct services in their midst, and on June 23, 1897, St. John’s Lutheran Church was organized as the second Lutheran congregation in Oklahoma Territory, with the first being in Okarche.
Worship services were conducted in the Lone Star sod schoolhouse until the fall of 1900, when the congregation acquired two adjoining pieces of property and built a church.
The first resident pastor was the Rev. Theodor Bauer.
In 1942, the congregation voted to discontinue German services except for two communion services per year, and in 1949, a merger brought together the American Lutheran parish — Bethlehem Congregation of Covington — and St. John’s. Services then were held in the brick church the Bethlehem congregation had built until Dec. 18, 1966.
The current church building was dedicated July 16, 1967.
All members of the community are invited to celebrate 125 years of the church’s existence during the service and reception.
