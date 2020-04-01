Youth and Family Services offering mental health hotline

Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma is offering a free mental health helpline to help people through the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and the social isolation that comes with it.
"During the COVID-19 crisis, many people may find themselves on edge," said Tree Perkins, Youth and Family's director of development. "Routines have changed, children are home from school, families are cooped up, and many have or will experience job loss. With all of these worries looming, we know that this can be scary and overwhelming time."
With help from a grant from United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, Youth & Family Services is offering the free helpline for "those who may be experiencing anxiety, sadness, fear, or perhaps just a need to hear a friendly voice," Perkins said.
Youth & Family Services case manager Jay Redelsperger will be helping people who call in to the service. Redelsperger has a master’s degree in social services and more than 16 years of experience in "helping people deal with life’s uncertainties," according to a press release.
"Studies show that simply talking to someone can provide much-needed relief when you are under stress or having a difficult time," Perkins said.
If a caller needs additional services, such as a regular counseling appointment, Youth & Family also offers counseling services by telephone and online virtual meetings.
"We are here to help you and your family deal with all the stress and anxiety that is happening right now," Perkins said. "We want to make sure that you and your family are well cared for during this unprecedented time."
Anyone in need can call the helpline at (866) 324-2085. The helpline will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
If the helpline goes to voicemail, Redelsperger may be helping another caller. In that case, callers should leave a message with their name and phone number, and Youth & Family will call them back as soon as possible.
Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also is available 24 hours a day at (800) 273-8255.
