OKLAHOMA CITY — Hannah White became the first Oklahoman to receive the COVID-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial Monday afternoon.
The 31-year-old emergency room nurse who works at Oklahoma City’s Integris Hospital sat stoically as her colleague Erica Arrocha injected her with the Pfizer vaccine.
Then White grinned and said, “Yay!”
White, who has been a nurse for five years, said she and her colleagues have been on the frontlines fighting the deadly virus for months now. She got the vaccine not only to protect herself, but other Oklahoma families and those who have had a loved one die alone due to complications from COVID-19.
“No one has to die alone if we could just do it together, and this stops with a simple thing like a vaccination that didn't even hurt by the way,” she said.
On Monday, officials heralded the arrival of the state’s first 33,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which arrived about 72 hours after it received federal approval.
“This is a major step to get us back to normal,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.
While officials publicly congratulated each other that “the light at the end of the tunnel” is near, they also tried to temper expectations that life would return to normal quickly.
They cautioned that it will be months before the vaccine is widely available to the public.
“Distributing this vaccine is going to take some time, and it’s going to be in limited quantities, but we know we’re going to have continued shipments in the future,” said Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s interim commissioner of health. “We know that Oklahomans are anxious to receive the vaccine, but please be patient. We have a plan in place, but we must get it to our frontline health care workers and our most at risk people first.”
Frye said 7,800 of the initial doses were distributed to Integris. Some of those will be redistributed to other health care facilities across the state.
Another 9,750 doses were sent to St. Francis Health System in Tulsa.
By the end of the year, the state expects as many as 166,000 first-time doses.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said it’s felt like a lifetime has passed since the state began to reopen in April.
For the first time, Holt said it feels like the state has finally arrived at the beginning of the end.
But, while the moment is worthy of commemoration and gratitude, it’s not going to be immediately life changing for anyone but the 10 Oklahomans who received the first shots Monday, he said.
“Though the day is historic, emotional and life changing, the concluding chapter of this journey may be one of its longest,” Holt said. “Today begins a multi-month effort and that effort commences in the midst of our worst wave to date.”
He said Oklahoma City has been averaging almost 1,000 new cases a day and about 600 patients in the hospital for weeks.
He said it will be months before the vaccine is distributed widely enough to be a major contributing factor in diminishing the spread of the virus.
Health officials said Oklahomans need to continue to take precautions like social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“As excited as I am about the arrival of this day, I am cautious and concerned about irrational exuberance,” Holt said. “Just because you saw a nurse receive the vaccine on television does not mean that you have magically received the vaccine. Don’t be the last solider to die in the war where the peace treaty has already been signed.”
