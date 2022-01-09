Worth a shot? Health officials, parents address pediatric vaccination concerns

ENID, Okla — Local and regional medical professionals say pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations concerns and misinformation are contributing to low vaccinations across Oklahoma.
The COVID-19 pediatric vaccination has been available since November, since then fewer than 10% of Oklahoma kids ages 5-11 are vaccinated, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s current epidemiological report.
Nationally, 25.5% of children ages 5-11 have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 63.9% of adolescents 12-17 have had at least one dose, according to the U.S. Department of Health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinations are meant to be a preventative health measure that help to lessen the risk of severe reactions to diseases and viruses, intended to prevent — not completely block — infection.
In the United States, COVID deaths among the fully vaccinated occur at 0.8% rate or less, depending on which vaccine one receives. Unvaccinated deaths from COVID occur at a 3.47% rate, according to CDC data as of Oct. 30, 2021.
Maggie Jackson, interim regional administrative director for OSDH’s District 2, which covers Garfield County, said that as a parent herself, she understands that medical decisions for children take careful consideration.
“Although COVID-19 often causes mild illness in children, there is still a risk that children can become very sick and hospitalized or suffer some long-term health complications,” Jackson said. “Children also spread COVID-19 to their vulnerable family and community members. COVID-19 vaccines reduce the severity of infection and lowers the likelihood of spreading the virus.”
Jackson said risks of myocarditis and pericarditis in children 5-11 are “very rare,” adding that the benefit of preventing potential severe illness, infecting others and long-term impacts from COVID-19 both outweigh the risk of a rare reaction.
“COVID-19 vaccines have been studied carefully in children and clinical trials show they are safe and effective,” Jackson said. “The safety of the vaccines continues to be actively monitored in the millions of children who have received a dose.”
While side effects from the vaccine may occur, these are normal signs that the body is building protection.
Kids and reducing risk
Health officials and parents who have vaccinated their children for COVID-19 prevention are telling parents it was easy to trust the science to parents are skeptical about getting their young children vaccinated.
Parent Jessia Karnish, whose son was born with a rare, serious heart condition, shared her hesitancy about the pediatric vaccine, but ultimately decided to vaccinate.
“As a mom, I was reluctant to get the vaccine myself, let alone my young child,” Karnish said. “My son’s cardiologist insisted we think about getting him vaccinated as soon as pediatric vaccines were available.”
She said she got her COVID vaccine earlier last year. Once it was approved for children under 12, her son got the shots, as well.
“If we trust his doctor to take care of him and his well-being, we should trust his opinion and recommendation to vaccinate,” Karnish said.
Enid pediatrician Dr. Eve Switzer said last week her office saw the highest number yet of patients testing positive for COVID.
“Once they began opening up vaccinations for kids, it really opened up the opportunity to get us out of the pandemic,” Switzer said. “The science is what we can trust. It’s safe and effective. It’s our hope in getting past the COVID pandemic.”
According to OSDH, the omicron variant has led to an increase in active cases, the number of COVID hospitalizations in Enid — most of whom were unvaccinated patients — has more than doubled over the past three weeks.
COVID-19 cases across Oklahoma are increasing at levels similar to in January 2021.
“A great majority of parents are waiting. With this being a new vaccination, there is a natural hesitancy to see what happens,” Switzer said. “The data is there, now is the time to get it. Waiting puts kids at risk.”
More locals weigh in
Jackson said she encourages her neighbors to talk to their pediatrician about their family’s health history and to ask questions about the vaccine.
People commented in the hundreds on a recent News & Eagle Facebook post about the vaccinations, and private messages to the News & Eagle provided personal insights about the pediatric COVID vaccine.
Commenters Lesliee Herrera and Laura Johnson-Headrick said outright that their children would not get the vaccine.
Another commenter, Madison Dunavant, cited vaccine injuries as a reason for them not to vaccinate.
“I have a 7-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter who will not be receiving the vaccine,” Dunavant said. “I just believe it’s our choice to decide whether or not our kids are vaccinated. Vaccine injuries are real.”
Marvin Campbell said “your body, your choice,” citing the personal choice behind vaccination and that one shouldn’t trust science but should question it.
In reply to Campbell’s comments about questioning science, Robert R. Faulk said, “The actual reality is that very few Americans have the training to read a peer reviewed scientific study and question it. That’s what peer review is for. It is questioned by another scientist, not John547545 on Twitter.”
Kelsey Jones, an ICU nurse, said she has experienced some daunting situations at work, which she doesn’t want to personally experience.
“I just got my boys, ages 9 and 11, vaccinated,” Jones said. “I feel it’s their best defense, along with their immune system, to prevent them from getting severely sick. It took me a while to research and weigh the pros and cons, for my family, but the pros out weigh (sic) not getting the vaccine.”
Tyler Ray Koehn said his kids had no side effects and a mild case of COVID.
“Our kids have been vaccinated,” Koehn said. “We’ve been exposed to COVID numerous times. So far, only one of the kids has contracted the virus, and it was very mild. We had zero side effects from the vaccine.”
If parents have further questions regarding the safety and efficacy of pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, they should call a local medical professional to get more details. Many doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals in Enid also have a hotline dedicated specifically to information about the vaccine.