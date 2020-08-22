A document prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not publicized suggests nine states, including Oklahoma, should revert to more stringent protective measures, limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer, closing bars and gyms and asking residents to wear masks at all times.
The document, dated Aug. 16 and initially obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, says nine states are in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, meaning they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population the week prior, compiled from case data from the week of Aug. 8-14.
Oklahoma had 117 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week, compared with a national average of 119 per 100,000.
The Enid metro area and Garfield County are both in the task force’s “red zone” for COVID-19 cases. Enid is one of six areas in the red, while Garfield County is one of the top 12.
The White House report is sent weekly to governors about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, having sent eight weekly reports to governors since late June. The White House doesn’t make those reports public, keeping key county-level data and federal advice to states out of sight.
The Center for Public Integrity is collecting the weekly reports for all 50 states in a new document repository, which will be updated as information comes in. Last month, Public Integrity obtained and published a copy of a 50-state report, which showed 18 states were in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, meaning they had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and more than 10% of new tests were positive.
The reports' metrics for its three color zones differ from the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s own four-tiered COVID-19 alert system. OSDH publishes weekly county reports of active, not new, cases per 100,000. While those case data reports are from OSDH counts, the White House reports data collected from USAFacts. Under OSDH's system, Garfield County is in "orange," moderate risk.
Nine states are in the “red zone” for test positivity, meaning more than 10% of diagnostic test results came back positive. Oklahoma is in the “yellow zone,” between 5%-10% test positivity, at 9.4%. Those data are provided from public health, hospital and commercial testing labs through Aug. 12.
Statewide recommendations for those in the red zone include implementing a statewide mask mandate and closing bars, as well as limiting indoor dining. Nursing homes and public health must establish ongoing collaboration.
The report also includes specific guidelines for counties seeing high COVID-19 infection rates.
Public official policy recommendations for counties in the red zone include:
• Close bars and gyms, and create outdoor dining opportunities with pedestrian areas;
• Limit social gatherings to 10 people or fewer;
• Institute routine weekly testing of all workers in assisted living and long-term care facilities. Require masks for all staff and prohibit visitors;
• Ensure that all business retailers and personal services require masks and can safely social distance.
Oklahoma health officials will begin releasing the coronavirus reports that Gov. Kevin Stitt receives from the White House task force, Stitt said Friday.
“We have asked the Oklahoma State Department of Health to begin making the reports publicly available each week by posting them to the coronavirus.health.ok.gov dashboard,” Stitt told The Oklahoman.
He did not specify when those reports would be released.
The White House has insisted that the response to the pandemic be led by states while the federal government provides guidance.
