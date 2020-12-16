ENID, Okla. — The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to health care workers in Enid and surrounding counties Wednesday morning — the beginning of a process health officials say could take months to reach the general public.
Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said the health department has received about 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for front-line health care workers in the Northwest Region.
Jackson said the first wave of that vaccine is going to hospital and EMS staff serving nine hospitals in Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties.
Vaccination is voluntary, and Jackson said the health department is partnering with regional hospitals to determine how many of their staff want to receive the vaccine. She said 400-500 vaccinations were expected to be administered Wednesday.
Lori Boyd, director of marketing for St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, said Wednesday morning the hospital had begun administering the vaccine to front-line medical staff.
"While the initial supply of the new vaccine will be limited, it is undeniably encouraging news that these new vaccines will help in society’s fight against the pandemic," Boyd said.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center also reported beginning administration of the vaccine Wednesday.
Cheryl Ransom, a health unit coordinator in the Integris intermediate care unit, was the first to receive the vaccine at the hospital.
“This has been a long time coming,” Ransom said in a press release. “We finally have something to feel good about in the fight against this devastating disease. We’re hopeful this signifies that we are turning the corner and can one day soon reclaim the life we once knew.”
Finny Mathew, president at Integris Bass, said Wednesday's start of vaccinations is "a monumental moment," both for medical staff and the community.
“We are in a battle, and this is the weapon we have been waiting for," Mathew said. "Once enough of the population is protected in this way, we will finally be able to claim victory.”
But, the vaccine is not expected to be available for the general public until later in the spring, said Jackson.
Phase one will continue, including public health workers, EMS staff and long-term care residents and staff. The number of medical staff who volunteer to receive the vaccine will determine how fast the health department can move on to phase two of the distribution plan, Jackson said, which will serve medical support staff and people 65 and older who have a comorbidity health issue, which would make them more at-risk for COVID.
Phase three of the plan will serve teachers, students and school staff, and, finally, phase four will serve the general public. There currently are no roll-out dates for phases two through four.
For now, health officials are reminding the general public their best defenses against COVID-19, and the best way to avoid endangering others, is to wear a mask, practice social distancing and washing hands.
